At just before 1:00 pm today the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a High Occupancy Alarm in the 2000 block of Baron Rd.

The building in alarm was a 4 story apartment building with 35 units and approximately 70 residents.

While investigating the alarm, crews found a fire in a 3rd floor laundry room. The incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm structure fire.

The initial Fire Attack crew was able to quickly contain and then extinguish the fire with the assistance of incoming crews. Damage was limited to the single laundry room.

This fire is deemed as electrical in nature. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. All residents were able to return to their homes after the fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Rescue Unit, a Command Unit and a Safety Unit including 22 fire personnel. Our Emergency partners BCAS, RCMP and Fortis Gas and Electric were on scene to assist as well.

The Kelowna Fire Department advises the public to ensure they have working smoke alarms. They do save lives.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire