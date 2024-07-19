This morning at approximately 9:45 am the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in a residence in the 2000 block of Southview Ave.

The first arriving officer reports smoke and flames showing from a window on the first floor of a two story residence. The severity was upgraded to a second alarm.



Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to 1 of 2 suites in the structure. All occupants were able to evacuate on their own and there were no injuries to Firefighters or residents.



The fire has been deemed accidental.



The residents of both units were displaced due to the fire and are now in care of ESS.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 Engines, 1 Rescue Unit, 1 Command Unit and a Duty Chief including 17 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Gas and Electric were on scene to assist as well.

Please ensure your home has working smoke alarms. They do save lives.

