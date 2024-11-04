On Saturday, November 2nd, at approximately 6:30 am The Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Sumac Rd. West.

The first arriving officer reports heavy smoke and flames from an attached garage of a single story, single family residential structure. The severity was upgraded to a 2nd alarm.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and contain the fire to the garage. Extinguishment was then completed.

There is moderate damage to the garage and minimal damage to the rest of the home. A pick up truck and a travel trailer were also damaged.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to self-evacuate. A male and a female were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation by BCAS.

There were no other injuries to residents or firefighters.

A family of three and their pets have been displaced due to the fire and will be staying with family.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit, a safety unit, a command unit and an assistant chief including 18 fire personnel. Our emergency partners; Fortis Electric, RCMP and BCAS were also on scene assisting.

Residents are reminded to insure they have a working smoke alarm.

They do save lives.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.