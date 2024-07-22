Just before 5:00 am this morning the Kelowna Fire Department responded to an outdoor fire in the 1600 block of Leckie Rd.

The first arriving officer reports stacks of tires on fire near a commercial structure. A command unit and a second Engine was requested.

Crews quickly knocked down the tire fire and were able to keep it from extending into the structure.

The structure did suffer some heat and smoke damage to the exterior pre-cast cement wall.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

The fire will not affect business operations.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 2 engines and a command unit including 9 fire personnel. RCMP attended as well.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.