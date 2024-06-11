At 4:00 pm on June 10, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call for an unknown fire in the Springfield and Burtch road area.

The Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue truck and 1 command vehicle and 15 fire personnel. The first arriving crews reported heavy smoke between town house complexes on Burtch road. A large hedge was on fire with a shed and exterior of multiple towns homes involved.

Crews knocked down the fire quickly, limiting damage to the buildings' exterior. All occupants exited the residence with no injuries to them or any fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not suspicious in nature.

RCMP, BCAS, responded as well.