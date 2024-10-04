Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) will host its annual open house event on Sunday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. along Bernard Avenue (from Water Street to the Sails).

Supporting the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society (KPFCS), this year’s free, family-fun event will feature multiple community safety agencies including KFD, BC Ambulance Service, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services, and City of Kelowna Bylaw Services.

Salvation Army volunteers will be on-site serving coffee and a pancake breakfast (payable by donation), with proceeds going to the KPFCS. Other event activities include community safety demonstrations, the City’s Park and Play bouncy castle (weather permitting), face painting, a kids firefighter challenge, visits with FireSmart mascots Ember and Sparky, and the opportunity to meet in-person with our City’s firefighting and emergency response teams. A live, high-angle rope rescue demonstration from the KFD Technical Rescue Team will also take place at 10:30 a.m.

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (road closure 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Location: Bernard Avenue (between Water Street to the Sails)

During this event, there will be a partial day closure of Bernard Avenue along Water Street up to the Sails. The road closure will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for set-up and closure of the event. No parking will be permitted in the event area, and any vehicles left there may be towed.