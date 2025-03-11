At approximately 8:00 am this morning (March 11, 2025) the Kelowna Fire Dept. received reports of a vehicle fire in 1500 block of Keehn Rd.

First arriving crew reported heavy smoke and flame coming from the rear of the building. The vehicle that was involved was inside the building so call was upgraded to structure fire. Crews made entry from the front and rear of the building and extinguished fire quickly, these quick actions resulted in fire damage being contained to a single unit. Ladder truck was used to monitor roof conditions as heavy HVAC units were on top. There was no extension of fire to any other units but there was smoke extension to three other units. Those units were ventilated as well. One adult was treated for minor smoke inhalation and transported to KGH, there were no injuries to KFD personnel. Fire is deemed not suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue unit, Ladder truck, Safety Officer, a command unit and Assistant Chief, for a total of 19 KFD personnel.

BCAS and Fortis crews were also on scene.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.

