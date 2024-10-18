Shortly before 6:00am this morning the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a 6 story apartment building in the 800 block of Leon Ave.

First arriving crews report no smoke or flames showing from the exterior of the building.

Upon further investigation a small fire on the deck of a unit on the 5th floor was discovered. The sprinkler system had suppressed the fire and kept it from extending to the rest of the building.

Crews completed extinguishment and confirmed no extension had occurred.

Occupants of the building were alerted to the fire by the alarm system and all were able to safely evacuate. One resident of the fire unit was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries to the public or Firefighters.

The fire is deemed accidental and is no longer under investigation.

All residents were able to return to their homes with no displacement.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit, a ladder truck and a command unit including 18 fire personnel.

We would like to remind the public to ensure they have a working smoke alarm. They do save lives.

