On July 19, 2024 at approximately 8:30 pm the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in a residence in the 1000 block of Tataryn Rd.

The first arriving officer reports smoke and flames showing from the roof of a detached garage, with flames impinging on adjacent structures.. The severity was upgraded to a second then third alarm.



Firefighters were able to quickly down the fire and contain it to the building of origin. All occupants were able to evacuate on their own and there were no injuries to firefighters or residents.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 Engines, 1 Rescue Unit, 1 Command Unit, I Ladder Unit and a Duty Chief including 23 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Gas and Electric were on scene to assist as well.



Please ensure your home has working smoke alarms.

