Just before noon today (June 24, 2024) the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received a 911 call reporting black smoke coming from the garage of a residence in the 1700 block of Ivans Court.

The first arriving officer reports minor smoke showing from the top of the garage door.

Crews entered the structure and found a small contents fire in the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished with no extension into the structure.



No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to Firefighters or the public.



The occupants of the residence were not displaced.



The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.



Credit should be given to a vigilant neighbor who noticed the fire and called 911.



The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 Engines, a Rescue unit, a Command unit, Fire Chief and a Safety Officer including 17 fire personnel.

FRIDAY FIRE DEEMED SUSPICIOUS

At approximately 4:25pm Friday afternoon (June 21, 2024) the Kelowna fire department dispatch center received multiple calls of a cedar hedge fire close to a structure at 799 Houghton road. First arriving officer reported visible flames in the cedars extended into the duplex and the second floor including the attic space of the structure.

The fire is deemed suspicious at this time and is currently under investigation by RCMP and Kelowna Fire Dept to determine a cause. One resident of the duplex was checked out for smoke inhalation by BCAS at the scene, no other injuries reported.

Kelowna Fire Dept responded with 4 Engine, 1 Rescue, 1 command unit and 22 personnel.

