At approximately 3:30 pm this afternoon Kelowna Fire Dept. responded to a minor structure fire in 500 block of Monterey Road. First arriving crew reported light smoke coming from the rear of the garage. Neighbors and home owner had garden hoses on the fire quickly, which helped the situation. The fire was extinguished completely by crews and checked for extension as well. Fire was contained to rear corner of garage with no extension into home. There was one occupant home at the time and no injuries to KFD crew or homeowner.Fire is deemed not suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 safety unit and a command unit, for a total of 17 KFD personnel.

BCAS and Fortis crews were not required on scene.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.