Today at 4:00 pm the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre received a call reporting flames from a pot light in a façade on the north side of Orchard Park Mall.

The first arriving officer reports no smoke or flames showing from the reported area.

Staff from one of the units pointed out the pot light in question and crews checked the light and surrounding area for fire/heat.

The breaker had tripped and cut the power to the light and crews confirmed that there was no extension into the building.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

Due to the type of occupancy and the large amount of people in the building, a large initial response was activated. Units were then downgraded and released as the incident unfolded.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with 5 Engines, 2 Ladder trucks, a Rescue truck and a Command unit including 27 fire personnel.

As always, the Kelowna Fire Department works hard to protect lives and property for the citizens of Kelowna. We appreciate the publics diligence in promptly reporting emergencies.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.