At approximately 7:40am this morning our Fire Dispatch Centre received a call from an occupant stating they’re house was on fire with people trapped in the basement. This was in the 2400 block of Sexsmith Rd.

First arriving crews were able to quickly remove two people from a basement window and two people from a back door. An occupant from the house had been trying to put out the fire with a garden hose when crews had pulled a hose line in. The fire was a contents fire and was not suspicious in nature. A search was conducted to confirm all occupants were safely out of the building and removed some pets during they’re search.

There were no injuries to Firefighters but three people visiting the home were taken to the hospital via BCAS. The occupant of the home will not be able to go back to the residents at this time and will be assisted by ESS

The cause of the fire is under investigation

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 safety unit, 1 command unit, and a Deputy Chief, for a total of 17 KFD personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.