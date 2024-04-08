At approximately 6:30 pm on Sunday, April 7 the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple calls reporting black smoke coming from the Kelowna Downtown Library Parkade at 1360 Ellis St.

The first arriving officer reports black smoke coming from a parkade vent at the front of the library. The fire was quickly extinguished with very minor damage to the structure. The fire was contained to the vent and did not extend to the parkade under the library.



Three people were treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation by BCAS. No one was transported to hospital. There were no injuries to Firefighters



The fire cause is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 ladder truck, 1 squad and a command unit. BCAS, City of Kelowna Bylaw and RCMP were also on scene to assist.

____________________

At approximately 9:30 pm Saturday, April 6 the Kelowna Fire dispatch center reported multiple calls of a possible structure fire in the 400 block of Dougall Rd.

First arriving officer reported a fully involved detached garage fire at the rear of a property on Dougall Rd. The fire was knocked down quickly by the first arriving crew, but the garage sustained heavy damage. The fire is currently under investigation to determine a cause.



KFD responded with 4 engines, one safety unit, one rescue unit, one command unit, one Deputy Chief, and 21 personnel. Fortis gas/electrical, BCAS and RCMP also assisted at the scene.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the public.