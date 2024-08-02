Last week, in partnership with the Humphreys family, the KGH Foundation’s Plates for Parkinson’s event welcomed 125 guests in support of the newly renamed Humphreys Family Movement Disorder Clinic at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH). Hosted by David Montpetit, the event took place at the new Mercedes Benz Kelowna dealership and raised $56,094 for the clinic.

As part of their $1 million commitment, the Humphreys family continues to support the KGH Foundation in its work to secure matching contributions by participating in a series of events designed to raise awareness and funds for the neurodegenerative disorder clinic. Through their family foundation, Barry, with his wife Anne and their two children, Kim and Doug, chose to support the Movement Disorder Clinic after Barry himself was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020. The family was particularly inspired by Dr. Daryl Wile’s vision, who has worked tirelessly to expand the clinic since it’s inception in 2015.

“We were honoured and touched to see so many family, friends, and community members come out to Plates for Parkinson’s in support of a cause so close to our hearts,” shares Kim Humphreys, daughter of Barry Humphreys. “Our family has witnessed firsthand the challenges of this disease, and the positive impact that Dr. Daryl Wile and his team at the clinic have on people living with Parkinson’s disease in the Interior Region. Their commitment to providing exceptional care and their vision for advancing treatment inspired us to contribute in a meaningful way. As a family we have personally committed our time, our money, our relationships and reputation, and our willingness to publicly tell a very personal story in order to galvanize our community to get involved.”

Plates for Parkinson’s was held at the brand new Mercedes Benz Kelowna dealership. The event included a live DJ, catering from Okanagan College Chefs, cocktails, and a silent auction, with all proceeds supporting the Humphreys Family Movement Disorder Clinic at KGH.

“It is truly an honour to work with the Humphreys family and to have the clinic renamed the Humphreys Family Movement Disorder Clinic in honour of their dedication and generosity,” shares Dr. Wile. “We want all people living with Parkinson’s disease to have access to highly specialized care with a team care approach and opportunity to expand our understanding of their illness through research.”

“We could not be more grateful to all who attended this event. Because of them our clinic will be able to serve the growing number of individuals in our region with Parkinson’s and movement disorders. Their generosity will have an enormous impact on those living with the disease, and their families, for years to come.”

“This event was fueled by the dedication and desire of the Humphreys family to create a better outcome for those living with Parkinson’s,” says KGH Foundation CEO, Allison Young. “Their generous gift will transform care, improve access, and encourage hope for more than 2700 people living with the disorder in the Interior Health region. Seeing community come together in support of this vital cause makes me optimistic about what the future holds as we advance this important work together.”

The Humphreys gift announcement is the third major gift announcement by the KGH Foundation since last September in support of their $40 million ‘Closer to home than you think’ campaign. The campaign includes a $5 million commitment to establish a Centre of Excellence for Brain Health at KGH.