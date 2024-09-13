Imagine Canada accreditation is a vital marker of trust and accountability in the nonprofit sector,” shares Janine Karlsen, Board Chair of the KGH Foundation. “It demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of transparency, ethical fundraising, and good governance. This accreditation reinforces to our donors, volunteers, and partners that their support is managed responsibly and that we are dedicated to making a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

“The journey to achieve this accreditation was both rigorous and comprehensive, taking nearly a year to compile and present the necessary information for evaluation,” adds Karlsen. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to upholding the highest standards in everything we do.”

To earn Imagine Canada accreditation, nonprofits must go through a rigorous application process that includes independent peer reviews of operating and governance practices over several months, sometimes even years. It’s awarded to those who demonstrate excellence in board governance, financial accountability and transparency, fundraising, human resources, and volunteer involvement.

“Our accreditation with Imagine Canada speaks volumes about the integrity of our organization and the dedication of our entire team,” says Barbara Jackson, COO at the KGH Foundation. “It is more than just recognition; it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to fostering trust and transparency with our donors and the community. This achievement inspires us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do, ensuring that every contribution makes the greatest possible impact.”

To learn more about the KGH Foundation, visit www.kghfoundation.com/about.