The KGH Foundation’s largest fundraising campaign ever, Closer to Home Than You Think, has now surpassed the $26 million mark toward a $40 million goal to help fund much needed changes in local health care.

"The impact these donations have made already on wait times, patient outcomes, research quality, and workplace efficiency is nothing short of incredible,” states Dr. Devin Harris, Executive Medical Director, Quality and Patient Safety for Interior Health, and campaign co-chair. This campaign is so much more than just equipment, highly trained clinicians, innovation, and enhanced education, it’s an investment in the health of our community- our families, neighbours, friends, and coworkers - for generations to come.”

The funding commitments for the campaign continue to be informed by insights from Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) and community health care providers, and aim to transform health care both inside and outside of the hospital to address the community’s most urgent needs. Specifically, the campaign identifies eight, priority areas of health care including: clinical & surgical excellence, women’s health, mental health, bone & joint care, health system innovation, cardiac care, brain health, and the current, public priority - cancer care.

"I truly cannot thank our community and our donors enough for believing in our shared vision to advance health care at our hospital and in our communities,” shares KGH Foundation CEO, Allison Young. “When we set this $40 million goal, we knew it was ambitions, but the need is real and our community continues to step up. We could not be more grateful.”



What’s already been funded…

· Cardiac Care- Funds raised have operationalized two brand new rooms in the Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit, and two new rooms in the Coronary Care Unit, with some of the most advanced equipment in the country. With an increase in cardiac cases coming to KGH, the new rooms have significantly increased cardiac surgery volumes, and provided added capacity in the event of a critical care surge.

· MRI Expansion- KGH is currently in construction to expand its medical imaging department to include two new MRI suites, set to open spring 2025. Funds raised purchased a new, 3T MRI- labeled the gold standard of diagnostic imaging to produce faster, more accurate scans and help to double the hospital’s current capacity for MRI imaging.

· Innovation- A record $5 million commitment from the Jim Pattison Foundation, the largest gift in the KGH Foundation’s history, was given to support the creation of a Centre of Health System Learning & Innovation that will focus on rural, remote, Indigenous, and community health care.

· Brain Health- Funding is helping establish KGH as a center of excellence in Brain Health to foster training, research, innovation, and leadership development in clinical neurosciences. The EVOLVE awards have been established to fund physician-led initiatives and work that focuses on Brain Health Program Building & Development. With Parkinson’s rates growing in the Okanagan, funds are also supporting The Humphreys Family Movement Disorder Clinic. These initiatives will transform care for those affected by stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, dementia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological disorders.

· Mental Health- Working collaboratively to help amplify impact, raise awareness, and create a stronger and more holistic support system for those facing mental health challenges, ThriveOkanagan is an innovative initiative born out of the campaigns commitment to advancing mental health care in the Central Okanagan. The project has brought community organizations and leaders in the mental health sector together to tackle the mental health crisis collectively. With an increasing demand for mental health supports, funds raised have also boosted responsive and preventative programs delivered by community service providers including CMHA Kelowna, the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre and Kelowna Community Resources.

Current Activity

· Cancer Care- The KGH Foundation continues to actively fundraise to advance cancer care services at KGH including medical imaging, lab diagnostics, surgical oncology, and cancer care innovation. Last year over 7,500 people underwent surgery or were admitted for cancer-related care at KGH. These funds will optimize patient outcomes for the growing amount of individuals diagnosed with cancer.

What’s next…

Although the Foundation has raised over 60% of their fundraising goal, the remaining $14 million is still needed to support research and innovation, leading-edge medical expertise and infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, and health care delivery in several areas including;

· Surgical Oncology- Funding will support cutting-edge tools, technology, and innovation needed for advanced imaging, faster and more accurate test results, more effective and less invasive procedures, and enhanced patient care for those facing a cancer diagnosis.

· Women’s Health- Women’s health encompasses a broad range of medical disciplines, including obstetrics, gynecology, reproductive health, breast health, and menopause management. Priorities include supporting staff and human resources needs, enhancing training and education, upgrading infrastructure for patient spaces, acquiring specialized equipment, and expanding services unique to women’s health needs.

· Bone and Joint Care- Muscle or joint pain, bone fractures, arthritis, and various other musculoskeletal conditions will be experienced by nearly everyone at some point in their lives. The KGH Orthopedic team manages an increasing, and already high, volume of patients. Funding will support the purchase of additional surgical equipment and patient experience improvements.

“This campaign is on track to support transformative change right here at home, and in some cases, across BC’s Interior,” shares Young. “The people who live in the Central Okanagan and surrounding communities deserve world-class care, close to home. This campaign ultimately helps to support better patient outcomes, retain and attract new specialists to our community, and build positive change across the system where it matters most – right here, where we live.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.kghfoundation.com/closer-to-home/.

View the Closer to Home Than You Think video- www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRRKjLAJFLY&t=1s.