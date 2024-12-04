Oss – Top Forward- The Sherwood Park, Alta., native helped the Rebels earn a 5-2 win over the Nelson Leafs by scoring a hat-trick and adding an assist. He was also plus three. Oss opened the scoring and netted his third goal to make it 4-2. In 17 games, Oss has six goals and 12 points, which ranks him fourth on the Rebels, while averaging 17:18 of ice time a game.

Willey – Top Defenceman – The Salmon Arm native registered three goals and an assist in two games to help the Heat earn a split on the weekend, while playing an average of 22:56 a game. Willey scored the lone Heat goal in a 5-1 loss to the Quesnel River Rush on Nov. 29. Against the Williams Lake Mustangs on Nov. 30, Willey scored twice and assisted on Jace Koskimaki’s winning goal. In 22 games, Willey has four goals and 10 points, and is plus three while averaging 19:51 of ice time a game.

Svenson – Top Goalie – The Calgary, Alta., native helped the Eagles extend their winning streak to six games with a pair of victories over Kimberley and Princeton. He made a combined 71 saves on 75 shots for a 1.98 goals against average and a .947 save percentage. Svenson stopped 34 shots in a 6-3 win over the Dynamiters on Nov. 29, then made 37 saves in a 4-1 win over Princeton on Nov. 30. Since making his Eagles debut on Nov. 16, Svenson is 6-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .944 SP.