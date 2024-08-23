Houseman made his KIJHL head coaching debut in late January last season after being an assistant coach with the organization for two years.

KIJHL: Jed, what was the experience like for you taking over the head coaching duties on an interim basis?

JH: The experience was good, there was a learning curve. The biggest challenge was trying to work with a roster that had lost its impact players following the deadline. It’s often been said you learn more from losing than you do from winning. You learn important lessons along the way, striving to build a winning culture.

KIJHL: What were the important things you learned as an assistant coach while working with Chuck Wight that will help you moving forward?

JH: The importance of having strong communication is one of my major takeaways. At different stages in the season, it’s how to manage the athletes and doing it early. I learned a lot from Chuck in terms of skill work from his time in Europe. It was a great learning experience and I'm grateful to have learned from him.

KIJHL: What were the key things you took from that time that you will use this season to help bring the team success?

JH: I want to create strong inner competition amongst the group - more competition. That should lead us to success. Beginning from the main camp, you want a competitive environment from the get-go and carry that into practices. I want to create a healthy competition through the main camp and everything is earned through work ethic.

KIJHL: When the Rockets announced you as its next head coach, highlighting your experience playing in the Saskatchewan Valley Hockey League against numerous NHL, AHL, WHL, U SPORTS and NCAA athletes. How will that experience help you?

JH: My time in Central Butte playing for the Flyers in the SVHL was a great experience. It’s a very high level of hockey and I was fortunate to play 15 years. You learn lots of lessons, including helping to run the team through fundraising. As far as game play, I was fortunate to play with former NHLer Clark Wilm (455 career games with Calgary, Nashville and Toronto). You learn a lot from guys like that as he is a wealth of knowledge. It’s a senior mens hockey league and many of the guys are getting paid to play. I started playing straight out of U18. I also spent seven years as a skill development coach with Saskatchewan Hockey. I was involved with short tournaments and evaluated players. With the Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association, I worked as a coach mentor for five years and now I have been involved with BC Hockey and their Program of Excellence.

KIJHL: Talk about your coaching style. How do you want to see the Rockets play that you believe will bring success?

JH: I’m more of a players coach. We want to identify as a hard-working team that is very tough to play against. We won’t want anybody coming up against us and thinking it's a cakewalk. We want to be known as the team that is going to be grinding, even when we’re down.

KIJHL: Do you have a coach who made such an impact on you that you lean on when needed for advice? Why is that person so important?

JH: Chuck Wight. He was a great mentor and brought me into the KIJHL. I can still use him as a resource when I have questions, which is really beneficial to have him in my corner. My brothers are both involved in hockey at a high level - the oldest, Joel, is a director of high performance for Saskatchewan Hockey. I use him as a resource and my middle brother, Joshua, is a coach in junior hockey in Saskatchewan. I talk to him quite frequently and we can bounce ideas off each other. I have met lots of great individuals that I still keep in contact with from High Performance 1 coaching clinics.

KIJHL: What is your favourite hockey moment as a player or coach?

JH: It was winning provincials in Central Butte when I was younger. There were also runs we made where I assisted on some big goals in provincial playoffs, when I was playing senior.

KIJHL: Away from the rink, what are things that you like to do?



JH: I’m a member at the Golden Golf Club and love to play in the offseason. I didn’t get out as much this year as in years past with all the hockey work going on. I also really like to ski, travel, camp and surf with my family. I ski at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and we were just in Tofino to surf. I have also surfed in Portugal, Barbados and Costa Rica.