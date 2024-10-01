KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, September 28:



Nelson Leafs (2) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (6)

Six players scored for the Columbia Valley Rockies, including Ashton Sledz with the winner against the Leafs with his second goal of the season. The Rockies scored four of their six goals in the first period and headed into the second period with a 4-1 lead. Carter Velker and Sam Cristo each collected two assists, while goalie Jaiden Jakubowski made 37 saves for his third win. Kane Kennedy with his third goal and Kieran Christianson, his second, scored for the Leafs. The Rockies are now 4-0.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18110

100 Mile House Wranglers (6) vs. Fernie Ghostriders (4)

Luke McFarlane’s short-handed goal at 12:41 of the third period gave Levi Stuart his first win as a KIJHL head coach. Nash Hilworth sealed the win with an empty net goal at 19:26 of the third perod. The Wranglers had a 3-0 lead after the first period, but let the Ghostriders back in. Goalie Ivan Tolsma earned the Wranglers' game star with a 37-save effort, including 16 saves on 18 shots in the third period. Jaden Rusznak led the Wranglers with a goal and three points. Ghostriders captain Taylor Haggerty and defenceman Eric Martin each had two assists.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18102

Chase Heat (3) vs. Golden Rockets (1)

Jack Smith netted the winner for the Heat, his second goal of the season against the Rockets at the Golden Arena. Stanislav Stefaniv made his Heat debut in goal and had a 34-save performance. Kanye Huang scored his second goal for the Rockets. Landon Garbitt made 34 saves.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18103

Kelowna Chiefs (1) vs. Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5)

Brady Magarrell’s short-handed goal proved to be the winner for the Nitehawks against the Chiefs at 1:22 of the second period. The Nitehawks built a solid 3-0 lead before Luke Rishaug scored for the Chiefs at 11:22 of the second period. Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan made his season debut with a 35-save performance, while Max Fowle made his Chiefs debut with a 37-save effort.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18107

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (0) vs. Castlegar Rebels (1)

Lloydminster, Alberta’s Haden Heide posted a shutout in his Rebels debut with a 26-save performance, earning a game star, while Josh Gamble netted the winner with his third goal at 18:44 of the second period. Jacob Burnside earned the Thunder Cats’ game star with a 36-save effort.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18109

Revelstoke Grizzlies (2) vs. Grand Forks Border Bruins (1) OT

Grizzlies captain Jacob Smith was the OT hero as he scored the winner with his first at 1:40 of overtime. Smith also assisted on the opening goal by Jett Patola. Ben Edwards forced the game into overtime with his first at 4:43. Ryder Ponto made 44 saves for his third win as the Grizzlies are now 3-0.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18108

Kamloops Storm (3) vs. Princeton Posse (5)

Tyson Horiachka netted the winner on the power-play at 11:36 of the second period for the Posse with his second of the season. Gibson Horne earned his first KIJHL win after making 36 saves. Matthew Langdon led the Posse with two goals, while Will Bell collected three assists. Brenner Fyfe made 47 saves and Luca D’Amore had two points for the Storm.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18104

Merritt Centennials (2) vs. Sicamous Eagles (6)

Ashton Gallagher scored a hat-trick for the Eagles, including the winning goal against the Centennials. Hayden Evans collected three assists and Michael Makowsky earned his first KIJHL win. Sam Giangualano opened the scoring for the Centennials.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18106

Osoyoos Coyotes (3) vs. Quesnel River Rush (5)

The River Rush earned their first KIJHL win with Jordan Draper on the bench and Max Kinnee making his debut, scoring the winner and collecting an assist. Josh Hager made 33 saves, while Josh Greenough had two assists. The Coyotes scored twice on the power-play on goals by defenceman Tyler Seminoff and Myles Hayne.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18105

_______________________________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, September 27:



Chase Heat (3) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (7)

Teo Fath netted the winner for the Rockies three minutes into the second period for his first of the season, set up by Carter Krause and Jaxon Sperling. The Rockies are now 3-0 to start the season. They got off to a strong start with a three-goal first period from Wyatt Wurtz (one), Ethan Cerone (two) and Carter Hensch (two). Ryan Bain earned his first KIJHL win with a 34-save effort. Bryan Kim led the Rockies with two goals, while Sperling, Owen Ditzel and Peter Godley each had two assists. Scoring for the Heat were Kaleb Preymak, Aidan Hicks and Malcolm Anderson.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18092

Fernie Ghostriders (4) vs. Kimberley Dynamiters (5) SO

Luke Davies was the shootout hero for the Dynamiters, while collecting a goal and an assist in regulation time. Nolan Kelly led the Dynamiters with two goals and Marc Samyn made 25 saves, along with three in the shootout for the win. Taylor Haggerty opened the scoring for the Ghostriders, while Malachai North Peigan and Riley Enns, on the power-play, scored to get the visitors back in the game and force overtime.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18099

Nelson Leafs (4) vs. Golden Rockets (1)

After a scoreless first period in the Golden Arena, Sebastien Conne-Correnti’s first KIJHL goal turned out to be a winner, giving the Leafs a 2-0 lead. Kane Kennedy opened the scoring with this second of the season, while Kanye Huang scored his first goal for the Rockets to cut the lead to 2-1. Caden Still’s second of the season sealed the win for the Leafs, who got a 30-save performance from Ryan Hicks and are now 3-0. Hicks has a stingy 1.20 goals against average with a stellar .956 save rate.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/player/101447/61/ryan-hicks

Revelstoke Grizzlies (4) vs. Castlegar Rebels (3)

Kuy Schmirler won the game for the Grizzlies on the power-play with his first of the season at 15:32 of the third period. Jake Neufeld opened the scoring at 1:57 of the first period and assisted on the winning goal. Jett Patola also had a goal and an assist for the Grizzlies, while Ryder Ponto made 27 saves for the win. Mason Hillier had a 44-save performance for the Rebels, who were led offensively by Carter Peters with a goal and an assist.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18098

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (2) vs. Grand Forks Border Bruins (8)

Nate Tillmanns opened the scoring, set up by Ben and Alex Edwards, while Justin Mol (two), Tyler Burke (three) and Reid Schechtel (one) added to the totals to give the Border Bruins a 4-0 lead in the first period, en route to their win. Mol added another goal, while Jace Koole scored a pair for his second and third goals of the season. Levi Astill led the Border Bruins with a goal and four points and the Border Bruins are now 3-0. Boris Hristov and Roan Crowe scored for the Nitehawks.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18096

Osoyoos Coyotes (6) vs. Williams Lake Mustangs (2)

Four unanswered goals by the Coyotes from Matthew Lowry (one), Spencer Fleck (one) on the power-play, Austin Cooper (one) and Austin Rampone (one) led them to victory. Hunter Arntsen made 36 saves, surrendering goals to Jacob Schtaif and Dawson Thomas with their first goals of the season. Asher Lucas assisted on both Mustang goals. Logan Messer scored a short-handed goal for the Coyotes.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18093

Kamloops Storm (4) vs. Merritt Centennials (3) OT

Aaron Zulinick and the Storm spoiled the Centennials’ home-opener with his overtime winner at 4:09. It was Zulinick’s second of the game as he opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first. The Storm built a 3-0 lead as Riddick Feeley (two) and Noah Paulsen (one) scored short-handed. The Centennials erased that lead on goals by Wyatt Ball (two), Steven Foster and Dylan Ruff with their first goals. Brenner Fyfe, who was selected as the KIJHL’s Top Goalie in the 3 Stars of the Week to start the season, finished with 34 saves.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18094

Sicamous Eagles (0) vs. Princeton Posse (4)

Matthew Langdon’s first of two goals proved to be the winner against the Eagles, while Blake Sittler registered his first shutout with a 30-save night. The Posse gave their fans plenty to cheer about by scoring all their goals in the first period as Tyson Horiachka and Justice Loewen netted their first goals. Kohen McEllistrum allowed three goals and 10 shots in 8:51 of action and was credited with the loss. The victory is the first for Posse head coach-general manager Torrin White.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18095

Kelowna Chiefs (7) vs. Spokane Braves (6) SO

Murphy Jensen led the Chiefs with two goals, while Jedd Stybel earned the win in goal. Cameron Oien and Ben Humphreys led the Braves with two assists. The Chiefs had jumped out to a 3-0 lead on goals by Sam Dal Cin (one), Gairen Bona (one) and Matt Saretsky (two), however, the Braves battled back with four unanswered goals by Tobin Mikkelsen (one), Lance Insko (one), Jackson Lukrofka (one) and Connor Ellingsen (one). Three of those goals came on the power-play.

Visit the game sheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18097

100 Mile House Wranglers (3) vs. Creston Valley Thunder Cats (4)

The Thunder Cats used special teams to win. Berkley Gross opened the scoring with his first, short-handed, while Dryden Harding netted the winner on the power-play at 19:12. The insurance goal came off the stick of Brendan Kindlein a minute into the second period. Gross added his second goal on the power-play 25 seconds into the third period. Brendan Smith made his Thunder Cats debut after being acquired from Kelowna and made 41 saves. Jaden Rusznak was in on all the Wranglers goals with a goal and two assists. It's the first win for Thunder Cats head coach Geordie Wudrick.