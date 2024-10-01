KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Dec. 7/24:



Columbia Valley Rockies (4) vs Golden Rockets (3) SO

Peter Godley scored the shootout winner for the Rockies over the Rockets and Jaiden Jakubowski turned aside 38 shots for the win. Ethan Cerone scored his 13th goal of the season, short-handed late in the first. Seth Flett led the Rockets with two assists, and Kayne Huang opened the scoring with his ninth goal, while Landon Garbitt made 31 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18324

Castlegar Rebels (4) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (1)

Zach Veninsky won his debut in goal for the Rebels with a 24-save performance, while Jayden Spence’s first KIJHL goal proved to be the winner over the Thunder Cats. Jace Kramer led the Rebels with three points, including his fourth goal making it 3-0. Sanjay Chalupiak (5) scored for the Thunder Cats. Jacob Burnside took the loss after stopping 29 of 33 shots in 31:23 of action. Brendan Smith stopped all 15 shots he faced in 28:37 of playing time from the second period on.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18323

Williams Lake Mustangs (5) vs Kamloops Storm (3)

Noah Pears potted the winner for the Mustangs over the Storm with his fifth goal of the season on the power-play in the third period. Kaelen Swanson and Declan Pocock scored their 11th goal for the Mustangs, while Evan Leggett stopped 30 shots for the win. Pocock leads all KIJHL defencemen in goals. Keenan Holland recorded his 13th goal for the Storm, while Brenner Fyfe made 29 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18316

Chase Heat (5) vs Quesnel River Rush (4) SO

Graham Willey buried the shootout winner for the Heat over the River Rush. Kaleb Preymak and Carter Welke each had three points for the Heat, while Meyer Gaume made 37 saves for the win. Lynden Donald-Gorman recorded a hat-trick in his River Rush debut, after coming over from Niverville in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Donald-Gorman has played 33 Junior A games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and MJHL combined. Kyan Gray made 26 saves for the River Rush.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18317

Fernie Ghostriders (3) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (4) SO

Jake Neufeld scored the shootout winner for the Grizzlies over the Ghostriders. The Grizzlies forced the game into a shootout after erasing a 3-0 deficit. Jett Patola tied the game with this 12th goal and Ryder Ponto stopped 47 shots, adding three more in the shootout. Nick Kunyk stopped 49 shots in the loss.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18318

Kelowna Chiefs (6) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (10)

A five-goal third period helped the Border Bruins defeat the Kelowna Chiefs. Justin Mol’s 10th goal was the eventual winner for the Border Bruins, while Brandon Gray led them with three goals (12) and four points and Matthew Dovichak earned the win with six saves on 10 shots. Matt Fraser led the Chiefs with a goal (5) and three points.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18319

Princeton Posse (4) vs Nelson Leafs (1)

Jalen McRae recorded the winner for the Posse over the Leafs with his third goal of the season. Grady Sterling-Ponech led the Posse with two goals (5), and Blake Sittler made 31 saves. Quinn Ramsay scored his 13th goal for the Leafs, while Dylan Spackman stopped 43 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18320

Kimberley Dynamiters (4) vs Spokane Braves (2)

Marcus Cyr debuted for the Dynamiters with a pair of goals (6), and his second proved to be the winner over the Braves. Marc Samyn made 29 saves for the win, while Tyler Picha made 44 saves and Lance Insko scored his fourth goal for the Braves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18321

Merritt Centennials (5) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (3)

Maxim Radmanovich gave the Centennials a 4-1 lead over the Nitehawks, and his fourth goal proved to be the winner. Mathis Perron stopped 33 shots for his sixth win. Ollie Clement and Liam Ray collected two assists for the Nitehawks, while Landan Uzeloc made 29 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18322

________________________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Dec.6/24:



Creston Valley Thunder Cats (3) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (5)

Peter Godley potted a hat-trick (14), including the winner, for the Rockies over the Thunder Cats. The Rockies erased a 2-0 lead with Ryan Bain making 18 saves. Liam Munro led the Thunder Cats with two assists and Brendan Smith stopped 40 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18315

Osoyoos Coyotes (3) vs Kelowna Chiefs (2) SO

Mason Rudolph netted the shootout winner for the Coyotes over the Chiefs, while Austin Cooper led them with two goals (10). Brendan Gee made 35 saves along with stopping all three shots in the shootout for the win. Ben Henshall netted his seventh goal for the Chiefs, and Jedd Stybel made 22 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18308

Williams Lake Mustangs (2) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (5)

The Grizzlies were lethal shorthanded against the Mustangs, scoring twice, including the winner by Kuy Schmirler (4) early into the third period. Down 2-1, the Grizzlies scored four unanswered goals led by Jake Neufeld with two (9). Devin Degenstein made 27 saves to improve his record to 5-0 with the Grizzlies. Kaelen Swanson opened the scoring for the Mustangs with his 10th goal. They netted their own short-handed goal by Carter Boomer (3). Alex Jessey made 42 saves in a losing effort.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18309

Fernie Ghostriders (4) vs Sicamous Eagles (3)

Coden Fournier (8) scored the winner with 40 seconds remaining in regulation for the Ghostriders against the Eagles, while defenceman Eric Martin led them with three points, assisting on the winner, and scored the opening goal (6). Cooper Anderson made 20 saves for the win, while Kael Svenson made 40 saves in his first loss. Ashton Angle scored his ninth goal for the Eagles.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18310

Kimberley Dynamiters (2) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (5)

Levi Astill set up three goals, including the winner by Drake Olineck (2) in the second period. Brandon Gray also had a three point night, scoring his ninth goal. Jasper Tait stopped 19 shots. Remy Spooner debuted for the Dynamiters by scoring both goals and Marc Samyn made 25 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18311

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (4) vs Nelson Leafs (3) OT

Hunter Hansen scored the winner with his eighth goal, while Brady Magarrell scored the first of three goals for the Nitehawks short-handed with this 13th. Landan Uzeloc stopped 26 shots. Carsyn Crawford led the Leafs with two goals (8,9), while Leighton Partington had three assists. Jacob Armstrong made 27 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18312

Merritt Centennials (2) vs Spokane Braves (3) OT

Lance Insko capped a Braves comeback to score the overtime winner with his third goal. The Braves trailed 2-1 after the first period, then Owen Ames tied the game with a short-handed goal (5) in the third. Tyler Picha had another strong performance making 42 saves. Andrew Krakora was excellent, stopping 45 for the Centennials and Sam Giangualano scored his 12th goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18313

Princeton Posse (2) vs Castlegar Rebels (3) OT

Owen Latendresse scored the overtime winner for the Rebels against the Princeton Posse with his second goal. The Rebels had a 2-0 lead on goals by Asher Makway (2) and Evan Calder (8), then Mason Hillier, who finished with 37 saves, allowed goals to Brayden Sumner (6) and Justice Loewen (12). Gibson Horne made 21 saves in the loss.