KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Dec.14/24:



Castlegar Rebels (3) vs Fernie Ghostriders (4) OT

Riley Enns (14) netted the winner midway through overtime to push the Ghostriders past the Castlegar Rebels in overtime. Enns also collected an assist on their first goal. Ghostriders goalie Cooper Anderson is now 3-0 after a 35-save performance. Zach Veninsky made 47 saves for the Rebels. Kwentyn Oss scored his eighth goal of the season.

Columbia Valley Rockies (3) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (1)

After giving up the opening goal to Liam Munro (13) of the Thunder Cats, Ethan Cerone sniped the winner short-handed with his 14th goal of the season for the Rockies. The Rockies sealed the win with Noah Asmundson’s (6) empty net goal. Ryan Bain made 28 saves for the win, while Brendan Smith stopped 41.

Revelstoke Grizzlies (5) vs Kelowna Chiefs (1)

Dayton Abbott’s (4) 2-0 goal for the Grizzlies stood as the winner over the Kelowna Chiefs. Faris Meddeb led the Grizzlies with two assists on their first two goals, while Devin Degenstein stopped 26 shots for his fifth straight win. The lone goal he allowed was to Aiden Petherick, for his first KIJHL goal. Jedd Stybel made 47 saves in the loss.

Quesnel River Rush (6) vs Sicamous Eagles (5)

Evan Murray (4) scored the winner for the River Rush over the Eagles in the third period. The River Rush led 4-1 after the first period and were led by Murray and Gage Parrell, who each had three points. Kyan Gray made 38 saves for the win. Gabe Bergeron made his season debut for the Eagles with a 39-save effort. Austin Horbachewsky (10) scored and added two assists.

Nelson Leafs (1) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (2) SO

Levi Astill scored the shootout winner for the Border Bruins over the Nelson Leafs. The Border Bruins forced the game into extra time on Ben Edwards’ fourth goal, assisted by Brandon Gray. Kieran Christianson (6) opened the scoring in the second period. Jasper Tait made 18 saves, then another three in the shootout. Dylan Spackman made 43 saves in the loss.

Spokane Braves (2) vs Chase Heat (1)

Power-play goals by Luke Biletsky (3) and Cameron Oien (10) powered the Braves past the Chase Heat. Lochlan Stefanishyn (7) put the lone goal past Tyler Picha, who had a 24-save night. Meyer Gaume had a 36-save performance.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (2)

Ty Noseworthy (5) gave the Nitehawks a 3-0 lead over the Williams Lake Mustangs, ending Alex Jessey’s night after allowing three goals on 14 shots. The Mustangs trailed 4-0 before Asher Lucas (14) scored to beat Landan Uzeloc, who had a 36-save night. Brady Magarrell (16) led the Nitehawks with two goals.

Golden Rockets (3) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (1)

Simon Mendiola (4) scored the winner, his first goal as a Rocket, in his second game over the Coyotes. Brayden Bissell led with two (13) assists and Landon Garbitt saved 31 shots for the win. Russell Weatherhead (5) of the Coyotes opened the scoring. Hunter Arntsen stopped 33 shots.

KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Dec.13/24:



Castlegar Rebels (2) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (8)

Marcus Cyr (7) netted the winner for the Dynamiters, while Luke Davies scored a hat-trick (16) and four points against the Rebels. Drew Cadenhead faced just 13 shots, allowing goals to Brayden Rotach (4) and Kwentyn Oss (7) of the Rebels. Mason Hillier stopped 10 of 16 shots in 40 minutes of action and was replaced by Zach Veninsky, who stopped five of seven shots in the third period. The Dynamiters power-play went 3-for-8.

Fernie Ghostriders (5) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (3)

Lucas Desjarlais (4) scored the winner for the Ghostriders, while Taylor Haggerty netted his 17th goal against the Rockies. Nick Kuynk had a 34-save performance. Ashton Sledz scored his ninth goal for the Rockies and Jaiden Jakubowski made 25 saves.

Williams Lake Mustangs (3) vs Kamloops Storm (4)

Ty Horner (2) potted the winner for the Storm, while Braycen Dube led with two goals (16) and Dawson Holitzki turned aside 23 shots. Matthew Keylor scored his sixth goal for the Mustangs and Evan Leggett finished with 36 saves.

Kelowna Chiefs (2) vs Merritt Centennials (3)

Steven Foster (17) scored the winner with four seconds remaining in regulation time. Andrew Krakora made 24 saves for the win. Aiden Morcom scored his eighth goal for the Chiefs and Max Fowle made 24 saves.

Revelstoke Grizzlies (4) vs Sicamous Eagles (3) OT

Faris Meddeb (2) scored the winner for the Grizzlies over the Sicamous Eagles. Jett Patola had two assists for the Grizzlies, including on the winner. Jake Neufeld also got his 10th goal for the Grizzlies, while Ryder Ponto made 38 saves. Kael Svenson stopped 43 for the Eagles, while Hayden Evans scored his 11th goal.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (4) vs Nelson Leafs (1)

Justin Mol (11) won it on the power-play for the Border Bruins over the Nelson Leafs. It was the first of two goals for him for a three-point night. Jasper Tait made 23 saves for the win against his former team, allowing a goal to Leighton Partington. Jacob Armstrong made 38 saves in the loss.

Spokane Braves (4) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (3) SO

Trailing 3-1 after the first period, the Spokane Braves defeated the Wranglers on a shootout goal by Cameron Oien. Bronson Pankey made 27 saves and another three in the shootout. Owen Ames tied the game with his sixth goal, scored on the power-play. Jaden Rusznak scored his 14th goal for the Wranglers and Jaidyn Shaw made 33 saves, and stopped one of three in the shootout.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (4) vs Quesnel River Rush (1)

Lynden Donald-Gorman (4) beat Connor Stojan to open the scoring for the River Rush, but then it was all Nitehawks with the winner scored by Brady Magarrell (14). Stojan made 19 saves, while Kyan Gray stopped 25 for the River Rush.

Golden Rockets (2) vs Princeton Posse (5)

Cole King (3), grandson of Dave King, the former Team Canada and NHL head coach, scored the eventual winner for the Posse over the Golden Rockets. Bryton Morrow scored his 12th goal and had three points, while Blake Sittler made 25 saves. Riley Deck stopped 49 for the Rockets and Brayden Bissell scored his sixth goal.