KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Dec.21/24:



Grand Forks Border Bruins (3) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (4)

Tristan Weill scored the winner with his 12th goal against the Border Bruins, while Nate Murdoch opened the scoring with his seventh goal and added an assist. Marc Samyn saved 20 of the 23 shots for the win. Tyler Burke scored his 16th goal for the Border Bruins, while Jasper Tait saved 25 shots. The Border Bruins scored all their goals on the power-play.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18360

Golden Rockets (4) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (7)

Noah Asmundson led the Rockies with two goals (8), including the winner, and an assist over the Rockets. Bryan Kim had three assists and Jaiden Jakubowski made 31 saves for the win. Brayden Bissell led the Rockets with two goals (9) and three points. Landon Garbitt stopped 15 of 18 shots in 20 minutes, while Riley Deck saved 20 of 24 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18363

Williams Lake Mustangs (5) vs Chase Heat (1)

JP Desabrais led the Mustangs with two goals (13), including the winner, and three points over the Heat. Asher Lucas also had two goals (16) and three points, while Alex Jessey made 46 saves for the win. Graham Willey’s fifth goal broke Jessey’s shutout bid with 2:45 remaining in regulation.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18358

Kelowna Chiefs (4) vs Sicamous Eagles (6)

Tysen Andersen’s first KIJHL goal won the game for the Eagles over the Kelowna Chiefs, while Hayden Evans led with two assists. Kael Svenson earned his eighth win with a 36-save effort. Luke Rishaug, just named the Chiefs’ new captain, scored his 14th goal of the season, while Jedd Stybel made 45 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18359

Nelson Leafs (2) vs Spokane Braves (6)

Jackson Rendall netted the winner on the power-play with his sixth goal, giving the Braves a 3-2 lead over the Leafs after the first period. The Braves secured the win with three straight goals. They were led by Lance Insko with two goals (6) and three points, while Tyler Picha made 24 saves. Leighton Partington and Sebastien Conne-Correnti each scored their sixth goal for the Leafs and Dylan Spackman made 30 saves on 35 shots in 32:31 of action.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18361

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (3) vs Castlegar Rebels (4) OT

Josh Hogman netted the overtime winner for the Rebels over the Nitehawks with his fourth goal 22 seconds into the period. Josh Gamble led the Rebels with a goal (9) and an assist, while Zach Veninsky stopped 33 of 36 shots for the win. Ollie Clement scored his 14th goal for the Nitehawks and Connor Stojan made 23 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18362

__________________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Dec.20/24:



Grand Forks Border Bruins (2) vs Fernie Ghostriders (3) SO

Lucas De Le Salle scored the shootout winner for the Ghostriders over the Grand Forks Border Bruins and goalie Nick Kunyk saved three of four shootout shots, along with 31 of 33 during regulation and overtime. Lucas Desjarlais opened the scoring for the Ghostriders with his fifth goal. Nash Wassing led the Border Bruins with two goals (7), while Jasper Tait stopped 39 of 41 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18353

Kimberley Dynamiters (3) vs Golden Rockets (2)

Jake Briltz netted the winner for the Dynamiters over the Golden Rockets with his fourth goal and Remy Spooner collected two assists. Drew Cadenhead stopped 30 of 32 shots for the win. Kayne Huang scored his 10th goal for the Rockets and Riley Deck made 30 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18356

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (1) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (5)

Dylan Duzan pushed the Rockies to victory over the Thunder Cats with two goals, including the winner (9), and added an assist on the opening goal. Rockies goalie Ryan Bain saved 21 of 22 shots, allowing a goal to Daniel O’Handley (5). Brendan Smith finished with 29 saves as the Rockies secured the win with three straight goals.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18357

Kamloops Storm (4) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (7)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers used their power-play to earn a win over the Storm as Ethan Davey scored the first of his two goals (20) on the man-advantage. The Wranglers power-play went 3-for-4, while the Storm’s went 2-for-6. Davey’s goal gave them a 5-4 lead. Jaidyn Shaw earned the win by stopping 19 of 20 shots in 30:12 of action. Braycen Dube scored his 17th goal, while Teghan Mullin led the Storm with two assists. Dawson Holitzki made 32 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18350

Quesnel River Rush (7) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (4)

Bennett Kuhnlein scored the winner for the River Rush with his seventh goal, coming on the power-play. Toren Fron led the River Rush with two goals (7) and Kyan Gray stopped 37 of 41 shots for the win. JP Desabrais led the Mustangs with three goals (11), which were scored short-handed, and two on the power-play. Evan Leggett made 24 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18351

Sicamous Eagles (5) vs Kelowna Chiefs (2)

Tied 2-2 late in the second period, the Eagles pulled away from the Kelowna Chiefs with three unanswered goals, starting with Austin Horbachewsky’s second goal (12), being the winner. Horbachewsky added an assist, while Josh Missfeldt led with three assists and Kael Svenson made 28 saves. Luke Rishaug (12) and Owen Miller (11) scored for the Chiefs. Jedd Stybel made 24 saves for the Chiefs.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18352

Castlegar Rebels (2) vs Nelson Leafs (4)

Kieran Christianson broke a 2-2 tie for the Leafs netting the winner over the Castlegar Rebels with his seventh goal. Julian Laqua scored his first KIJHL goal for the Leafs, which gave them a 2-0 lead. Jacob Armstrong made 26 saves for the win, allowing goals to Evan Calder (10) and Josh Gamble (8). Gamble also assisted on Calder’s goal, while Mason Hillier made 34 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18354

Spokane Braves (2) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (4)

Ethan Bloomquist scored the winner for the Nitehawks over the Braves with his fourth goal. He now has six points in six games with Beaver Valley since being acquired from Kimberley. Landan Uzeloc made 38 saves for the win, allowing goals to Grayson Picicci (2) and Luke Biletsky (4) of the Braves. Cameron Oien assisted on both goals. Tyler Picha finished with 36 saves.