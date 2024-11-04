KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Nov.1/24:



Kimberley Dynamiters (4) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (3)

Marc Samyn was incredible in goal for the Dynamiters with a 52-save performance over the Rockies. Luke Davies scored the winner late in the third period, while Nate Murdoch led them with a pair of goals, his third and fourth of the season. Peter Godley, Ethan Cerone and Teo Fath, short-handed, scored for the Rockies, while Ryan Bain made 24 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18215

________________________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Nov. 2/24:



Columbia Valley Rockies (2) vs Fernie Ghostriders (4)

Riley Enns scored twice for the Fernie Ghostriders, while defenceman Eric Martin put home the winner against the Columbia Valley Rockies on the power-play. Coden Fournier had two assists and goalie Nick Kunyk made 32 saves for the win. Ethan Cerone and Ashton Sledz scored for the Rockies. Jaiden Jakubowski made 28 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18222

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (0) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (3)

Josh Hager had a memorable debut in net for the Kimberley Dynamiters as he scored into an empty-net with 40 seconds remaining in regulation and finished with an 18-save shutout against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats. Nathan Laforge opened the scoring late in the first period and Danik Reeves put them up 2-0 on the power-play midway through the third. Brendan Smith made 31 saves for the Thunder Cats.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18224

Sicamous Eagles (4) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (9)

Brodie Gohmann’s fourth goal of the season proved to be the winner for the Wranglers against the Sicamous Eagles as it gave them a 5-1 lead in the second period. Jaden Rusznak and Ethan Davey each scored twice for the Wranglers, while goalie Tyson Endall won his debut with a 25-save effort. Nick Wright, Ashton Angle, Josh Missfeldt and Alexander Leskiw scored for the Eagles.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18216

Chase Heat (4) vs Kamloops Storm (3)

Three third-period goals helped the Heat defeat the Kamloops Storm at McArthur Park Arena. Lynden Robertson scored the winner with his third of the season late in the period. Kaleb Preymak led the Heat with two goals and Meyer Gaume bounced back with a 36-save performance after their loss to the Sicamous Eagles. Aaron Zulinick and Noah Paulsen each had two points, while Brenner Fyfe made 45 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18217

Kelowna Chiefs (0) vs Quesnel River Rush (5)

Ian George won the game for the River Rush against the Kelowna Chiefs with a short-handed tally five minutes into the game. Parker Ambury earned his first KIJHL shutout with a 41-save performance, including 19 in the first period. Isaiah Bagri led the River Rush with three points. Max Fowle made 21 saves for the Chiefs.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18218

Castlegar Rebels (2) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (5)

Tied 2-2 after two periods, the Mustangs netted the winner against the Castlegar Rebels on the power-play on a goal by Matthew Keylor, who scored twice. They added two more to secure the win and were led offensively by JP Desabrais with three assists. Desabrais now has nine points in five games for the Mustangs since his trade. Goalie Evan Leggett made 40 saves. Reid Gerrand and Evan Calder scored for the Rebels, while Mason Hillier made 32 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18219

Revelstoke Grizzlies (6) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (1)

Jett Patola scored the winner for the Revelstoke Grizzlies over the Osoyoos Coyotes late in the second period with his sixth goal. They led 3-1 after the second period. Colton McLeod had four points for the Grizzlies, while Connor Shymoniak led them with two goals. Devin Degenstein made 22 saves for the witn. Dexter Materi scored for the Coyotes and goalie Hunter Arntsen finished with 42 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18220

Princeton Posse (3) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (2)

Roan Crowe and Jonas Bourchier gave the Beaver Valley Nitehawks the lead on the power-play against the Princeton Posse. Then it was all Posse from the second period on with goals from Jeffrey Stewart, Brennan Watterson and Tyson Horiachka, whose seventh of the season on the power-play, won the game. Blake Sittler made 38 saves for the win, while Connor Stojan had 40.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18221

Golden Rockets (4) vs Nelson Leafs (6)

Quinn Ramsay led the Nelson Leafs with a hat-trick in their win over the Golden Rockets. It was his second of the game, and ninth of the season, that won it. Xaiden Bignell had a three-point night for the Leafs, and goalie Jacob Armstrong won his debut with 23 saves. Kanye Huang scored a short-handed goal for the Rockets.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18223

______________________

Kamloops Storm (3) vs 100 Mile House (4) OT

Jaden Rusznak scored the overtime winner for the Wranglers at 2:58 of the period and Jaidyn Shaw made 34 saves. Everett Boutcher led the Wranglers with two points, while Ryan Larsen scored twice for the Storm. Dawson Holitzki made 38 saves for Kamloops.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18206

Castlegar Rebels (2) vs Quesnel River Rush (3) OT

Isaiah Bagri scored twice for the River Rush, including the overtime winner, against the Castlegar Rebels. Casey Wood collected his first KIJHL point, an assist on Bagri’s first goal, while Cash Anderson had a goal and an assist. Brayden Rotach scored his first KIJHL goal for the Rebels, while Evan Calder also scored. Kyan Gray won his River Rush debut, making 20 saves, and Haden Heide stopped 36 for the Rebels.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18207

Kelowna Chiefs (5) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (9)

Four second-period goals helped the Mustangs defeat the Kelowna Chiefs, with Logan Hauk’s first KIJHL goal being the winner. The Mustangs were led by Asher Lucas, who scored a hat-trick and added an assist. It’s the first career KIJHL hat-trick for Lucas. JP Desabrais also had four points, including a short-handed goal to tie the game 3-3. Jaxon Dikur won his KIJHL debut with a 35-save performance. Owen Ivanov, Ben Henshall and Aiden Morcom each had three points, while goalie Jedd Stybel made 29 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18208

Revelstoke Grizzlies (1) vs Merritt Centennials (0) OT

Jacob Smith scored the overtime winner for the Grizzlies 1:32 into the extra period and Ryder Ponto had a 33-save performance. Andrew Krakora made 41 saves for the Centennials, including 15 in the second period.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18209

Chase Heat (2) vs Sicamous Eagles (7)

The Sicamous Eagles used their special teams to defeat the Chase Heat, scoring four power-play goals and one short-handed. They blew the game open with five second-period goals, starting with Austin Horbachewsky’s winner on their second straight power-play tally. Tristan Bailey led the Eagles with five points, including four assists, while Ashton Angle had a four-point night. Zach Veninsky stopped 28 in the win. Kaleb Preymak and Kieran Strauss scored for the Heat. Ben Turvey stopped 16 of 17 in 21 minutes of action after relieving Meyer Gaume.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18210

Nelson Leafs (4) vs Grand Forks (8)

After being tied 2-2 following the opening period, the Border Bruins blew the game open with six goals in the next two periods. Tyler Burke scored the winner late in the second period giving the Border Bruins a 5-2 lead. Brandon Gray led with a hat-trick, his first in the KIJHL, while Nate Tillmanns scored twice. Jasper Tait made 20 saves for the win. Kane Kennedy led the Leafs with two goals and Dylan Spackman made 35 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18211

Princeton Posse (7) vs Spokane Braves (0)

Carson Hebert opened the scoring 22 seconds into the game with his third goal, while Matthew Langdon scored his league-leading 18th goal. The Posse then scored five third-period power-play goals and Gibson Horne earned a 30-save shutout. Braves goalie Tyler Picha faced 73 shots, including 31 in the third period, stopping 26.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18212

Golden Rockets (1) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (4)

After Chaz Jaeb opened the scoring for the Rockets, the Nitehawks got four straight, including the winner by Jonas Bourchier, with his third of the season. Brett Moch scored his first KIJHL goal and Owen Dickson had two points. Landan Uzeloc made 22 saves for the Nitehawks. Riley Deck made 29 saves for the Rockets.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18214

Fernie Ghostriders (3) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (2)

Liam Breakenridge scored the winner for the Ghostriders midway through the second period and Drew Cadenhead made 22 saves for the win. Brendan Smith made 26 saves for the Thunder Cats, who got goals from Taylor Schmideder and Daniel O’Handley.