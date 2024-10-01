KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Nov. 30/24:

Golden Rockets (1) vs Fernie Ghostriders (2)

Riley Enns opened the scoring for the Ghostriders, then Keegan Fellows gave them a 2-0 lead and his fourth goal proved to be the winner over the Rockets. Maddox Depasquale scored his first KIJHL goal for the Rockets late in the second period on the power-play, beating Nick Kunyk who finished with 34 saves. Riley Deck stopped 41 for the Rockets.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18304

Spokane Braves (1) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (3)

Tye Matthews opened the scoring to get his first goal as a Thunder Cat, then Sunjay Chalupiak netted the eventual winner in the second period against the Braves. Liam Munro secured the win with an insurance marker on the power-play in the third period after Jason Grey scored for the Braves. Jacob Burnside stopped 26 shots for the win, while Tyler Picha made 22 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18303

Osoyoos Coyotes (1) vs Kamloops Storm (4)

Teghan Mullin led the Storm with a hat-trick and scored the winner against the Osoyoos Coyotes. Brenner Fyfe saved 27 shots for the Storm, allowing a goal to Mathieu Lessard in the third period. Brendan Gee made 34 saves for the Coyotes.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18297

Chase Heat (4) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (3)

Leading 2-0 after the first period, the Heat grinded out a win over the Williams Lake Mustangs with Jace Koskimaki netting the winner in the third period. Graham Willey led the Heat with two goals and three points, while Meyer Gaume made 37 saves for the Heat. Kaelen Swanson led the Mustangs with two assists. Alex Jessey stopped 18 of 21 shots in 31:32 of action, then was relieved for Evan Leggett who stopped nine of 10 shots in 27:43 of action.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18298

Columbia Valley Rockies (4) vs Kelowna Chiefs (3)

Two minutes into the third period, Carter Velker scored the winner, his second of the night for the Rockies against the Kelowna Chiefs. Velker beat Jedd Stybel, who made 35 saves, while his counterpart Ryan Bain had a 30-save effort for the win. Luke Rishaug led the Chiefs with a goal and three points.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18299

Kimberley Dynamiters (2) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (3) OT

Jake Neufeld scored the overtime winner for the Grizzlies over the Kimberley Dynamiters with his seventh of the season - his second game-winning goal. Keiran Keilly led the Grizzlies with two goals, while Ryder Ponto made 32 saves for the win. Tristan Weill opened the scoring and Riley Langille scored the other Dynamiters goal. Marc Samyn stopped 23 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18300

Princeton Posse (1) vs Sicamous Eagles (4)

Tyson Horiachka opened the scoring for the Posse beating Kael Svenson for his 10th goal of the season, but that’s all the Eagles goalie allowed. Svenson stopped the next 37 shots to earn his sixth straight win. The Eagles scored four in the third period, with the winner coming on the power-play by Josh Missfeldt, his second of the season.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18301

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (6) vs Nelson Leafs (2)

Brady Magarrell pocketed a pair of goals, while Joel Smyth netted the winner for the Nitehawks against the Nelson Leafs. The Nitehawks padded their lead by outscoring the Leafs 3-1 in the third period - two goals came on the power-play. Landan Uzeloc stopped 28 shots, while Jacob Armstrong made 34. Carsyn Crawford opened the scoring for the Leafs, and Kane Kennedy scored their second goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18302

___________________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Nov. 29/24:



Fernie Ghostriders (3) vs Golden Rockets (2) OT

Riley Enns popped in the overtime winner 28 seconds into the period for the Ghostriders over the Rockets with his 11th of the season. Goalie Braxton Becker won his debut with a 26-save effort, while Malachai North Peigan collected two assists. Reid Ashcroft and Cooper Thompson scored for the Rockets, while Landon Garbitt made 33 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18296

Chase Heat (1) vs Quesnel River Rush (5)

A three-goal first period led the River Rush to victory over the Chase Heat with Bennett Kuhnlein scoring the eventual winner with his fifth goal. Kuhnlein also collected an assist on the opening goal, while Ian George also had a goal and an assist. Christian Rapp scored his first KIJHL goal for the River Rush in his fifth game. Kyan Gray made 20 saves for the win, allowing a goal to Graham Willey with a second remaining in the first period. Meyer Gaume took the loss for the Heat with 17 saves on 22 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18288

100 Mile House Wranglers (6) vs Kamloops Storm (3)

Ethan Davey led the Wranglers to victory over the Storm with a hat-trick, including the winning goal. Aydan Wang also had a three-point night, while Tyson Endall made 32 saves for his fourth win. Noah Paulsen, Riddick Feely and Kieran Thibault, with his first, scored for the Storm. Dawson Holitzki stopped 15 of 20 shots for the loss, then was pulled in favour of Brenner Fyfe.

The Storm played without defenceman Aaron Zulinick, who was called up by the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks and made his debut on Nov. 27 against the Kelowna Rockets. Zulinick registered a shot on goal and was minus one.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18289

Kelowna Chiefs (6) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (5) SO

Owen Miller scored the shootout winner for the Chiefs against the Osoyoos Coyotes, while Max Fowle made 43 saves, along with two of three in the shootout. Aiden Morcom led the Chiefs with two goals and four points, while Luke Rishaug also scored twice. Rishaug played in his 100th career KIJHL game on Nov. 23. Austin Cooper led the Coyotes with a goal and an assist, while Tyler Seminoff and Austin Rampone each had two assists. Hunter Arntsen made 52 saves. The Chiefs are now 3-1-0 under coach Dave Whistle.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18291

Princeton Posse (2) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (3)

Kuy Schmirler scored the winner for the Grizzlies against the Posse with Ryder Ponto making 39 saves. The Grizzlies opened the scoring on a goal by Connor Shymoniak, with his eighth of the season. Joshua Roy scored in his 100th career KIJHL game, as well Brennan Watterson for the Posse. Blake Sittler finished with 29 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18292

Kimberley Dynamiters(3) vs Sicamous Eagles (6)

Maguire Nicholson scored the game-winner with his third of the season to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead over the Dynamiters in the second period. Nicholson also added an assist, while Hayden Evans led with two goals and three points, and Reyd Langan had three points. Kael Svenson, named this week’s Young Guns, made 34 saves for his fifth straight win. Riley Langille and Danik Reeves scored their 10th goal for the Dynamiters, while Trey Stephenson scored his first. Marc Samyn made 27 saves in the loss.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18293

Grand Forks Border Bruins (4) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (1)

Justin Mol’s ninth goal of the season proved to be the winner for the Border Bruins over the Nitehawks, giving them a 2-0 lead in the first period. Levi Astill opened the scoring with his 15th goal and led with three points. Tyler Burke collected two assists and now has 90 in his KIJHL career. Matthew Dovichak made 19 saves for the win, allowing a goal to Brady Magarrell, who scored his 10th. Connor Stojan stopped 38 in the loss.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18294

Nelson Leafs (2) vs Castlegar Rebels (5)

Kwentyn Oss led the Rebels with a hat-trick, while Carter Peters scored the winner against the Leafs with his fifth goal. Oss led the Rebels with four points and Josh Gamble had three points. Mason Hillier made 37 saves to earn his second win. Jacob Armstrong stopped 32 for the Leafs, who got goals by Cale Nachai and Xaiden Bignell.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18295

Columbia Valley Rockies (3) vs Merritt Centennials (8)

The Centennials outscored the Rockies 6-1 in the second and third period and got a hat-trick performance by Steven Foster, who also collected an assist. He netted the winner with his 15th goal to give them a 4-2 lead in the middle frame. Ethan Nesimiuk had two goals, while Mathis Perron made 29 saves for the Centennials. Jaiden Jakubowksi made 30 saves for the Rockies, who got the opening goal by Carter Velker, as well as Carter Hensch and Paddy Donohue, with his first.