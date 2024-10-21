Kamloops Storm (6) vs Fernie Ghostriders (5) OT

Ryan Larsen scored the overtime winner for the Kamloops Storm at 2:44 of the extra period. Noah Paulsen led the Storm with three points, including two goals, while Dawson Holitzki finished with 54 saves. Eric Martin, Ben Skarsen and Taylor Haggerty each had three points for the Ghostriders.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18179

Sicamous Eagles (3) vs Castlegar Rebels (2)

The Eagles trailed 2-0 in the second period, then got a power-play and short-handed goal to tie the game at 13:11 of that period. Gavin Bretherick scored the winning goal at 16:55 of the second period. Michael Makowsky earned the Eagles game star with a 41-save performance. Tanner Hickey and Josh Hogman scored for the Rebels and Haden Heide made 23 saves for the Rebels.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18176

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (5) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (3)

Berkley Gross scored the winning goal on the power-play with his fifth of the season at 15:14 of the third period. Gross had two goals, as did Brendan Calahasen and Brendan Smith made 36 saves. Nash Wassing, Ben Edwards and Ashton Schram scored for the Border Bruins.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18177

Revelstoke Grizzlies (4) vs Spokane Braves (3) SO

Jett Patola scored the shootout winner for the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Deegan Sellers scored late in the third for the Braves to force overtime. Grizzlies goalie Jalen Pehowich made 36 saves, while Jake Neufeld, Colton McLeod and Connor Shymoniak scored the other Grizzlies goals. Jackson Rendall and Cameron Oien also scored for the Braves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18178

Merritt Centennials (2) vs Chase Heat (0)

Marshall Wagner scored the winner for the Centennials short-handed with his first of the season, and Andrew Krakora earned his second straight shutout with a 25-save performance, and his third straight win. Alex Cordero scored the other Centennials goal with his first of the season. Meyer Gaume saved 28 shots for the Heat.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18170

Quesnel River Rush (3) vs Princeton Posse (9)

Bryton Morrow netted the winner for the Princeton Posse on the power-play with his third of the season at 4:42 of the second period. Gibson Horne made 19 saves for the win. Alex Westlund and Matthew Langdon led the Posse with two goals. Isaiah Bagri scored two for the River Rush and Dane Dietz scored their other goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18171

100 Mile House Wranglers (5) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (4) SO

Everett Boutcher scored the shootout winner for the Wranglers, and Ethan Davey had two assists. Luke McFarlane tied the game at 4-4 for the Wranglers with his eighth goal with 34 seconds remaining in regulation. Jaidyn Shaw stopped all 13 shots he faced, then another two in the shootout. Declan Pocock led the Mustangs with his first two goals of the season and Jasper Tait made 40 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18172

Golden Rockets (4) vs Kelowna Chiefs (5) OT

Luke Rishaug scored the winning goal for the Kelowna Chiefs 35 seconds into overtime with his fifth goal. Goalie Max Fowle made 33 saves for the Chiefs. Landon Garbitt made 41 saves for the Rockets.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18173

Columbia Valley Rockies (9) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (2)

Carter Velker scored the winning goal at 13:10 of the second period. He scored a hat-trick for the Rockies (3,4,5) and Dylan Duzan had two goals and two assists. Ryan Bain made 26 saves for the win. Dexter Materi and Spencer Fleck scored for the Coyotes.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18174

Nelson Leafs (2) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (6)

Jonas Bourchier’s first goal of the season for the Nitehawks won the game at 9:12 of the second period. He finished with two goals on the night and Kai Holowachuk had two assists. Connor Stojan made 37 saves for the win. Kane Kennedy and Ty Nykyforuk scored for the Leafs. Ryan Hicks finished with 36 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18175

___________________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 18/24

Fernie Ghostriders (2) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (3)

Riley Langille led the Dynamiters with a pair of goals, both on the power-play, and his second goal won the game against the Fernie Ghostriders. Langille netted the winner at 13:59 of the second period. Hayden Selin opened the scoring for the Dynamiters, who got 24 saves from goalie Marc Samyn. Jack Lambert and Riley Enns scored both Ghostriders goals on the power-play, while goalie Nick Kunyk made 22 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18169

Williams Lake Mustangs (1) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (6)

Everett Boutcher’s first goal of the season was also the winner for the Wranglers, giving them a 2-1 lead at 19:03 of the first period. Boutcher also added an assist. Ethan Davey led the Wranglers with two goals and three points, while Ivan Tolsma made 18 saves for the win. Noah Pears scored the lone Mustangs goal and Jasper Tait stopped 38 of 44 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18160

Osoyoos Coyotes (4) vs Chase Heat (3) OT

Tyler Seminoff was the OT hero for the Coyotes, scoring the winning goal 40 seconds into the extra period. Also scoring for the Coyotes were Scott Dyck, Matthew Lowry and Austin Cooper. Braxton Becker stopped 35 of 37 shots after coming in for Hunter Arntsen, who played five minutes, 34 seconds of the first period. Josh David had a goal and an assist for the Heat, while Jalen Davidson had two assists.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18161

Quesnel River Rush (5) vs Kelowna Chiefs (7)

Trailing 4-0 after the first period, Owen Miller scored the eventual winner for the Chiefs at 15:39 of the third period. Luke Rishaug led the Chiefs with two goals and an assist and Max Fowle earned the win stopping 19 of 20 shots. Isaiah Bagri was named the River Rush game star with a goal and an assist. Bennett Kuhnlein had two assists for the River Rush.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18163

Golden Rockets (0) vs Merritt Centennials (8)

Troy Horn scored twice for the Centennials, including the winning goal, and Andrew Krakora earned a 24-save shutout, his first of the season. Dylan Ruff led the Centennials with four points, including three assists. Riley Deck stopped 33 shots for the Rockets.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18164

Columbia Valley Rockies (3) vs Princeton Posse (4)

Cole King scored the Posse’s third straight goal, leading them to victory over the Columbia Valley Rockies. King scored the winner at 4:40 of the third period, 26 seconds after Matthew Langdon tied the game for the Posse. Grady Sterling-Ponech had two assists for the Posse, including on Langdon’s equalizer. Blake Sittler made 34 saves for the win, while his counterpart, Jaiden Jakubowksi stopped 32 for the Rockies. Teo Fath, Ethan Cerone and Noah Asmundson scored for the Rockies.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18165

Revelstoke Grizzlies (1) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (3)

Brady Magarrell scored the winner for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on the power-play at 13:50 of the first period, giving them a 2-0 lead. Weston Field scored the lone Grizzlies goal on the power-play at 17:43 of the first period. Connor Stojan made 29 saves for the Nitehawks, while Ryder Ponto saved 24 for the Grizzlies.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18165

Sicamous Eagles (2) vs Nelson Leafs (3) OT

Carsyn Crawford scored the overtime winner for the Leafs at 4:21 on the power-play. The Leafs had a 2-0 lead on goals by Cale Nachai, his first, and Connor Hovelkamp his sixth. Then the Eagles got back into the game with a pair of power-play goals by Josh Missfeldt and Hayden Evans. Ryder Gregga made 24 saves for the Leafs, while Zach Veninsky made 30 saves for the Eagles.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18167

Castlegar Rebels (2) vs Spokane Braves (3) SO

Owen Ames scored the shootout winner for the Braves over the Castlegar Rebels. He also opened the scoring, then the Rebels took a 2-1 lead after two periods on goals by Kage Prediger and Reid Gerrand. Mason Lochten tied the game at 17:10 of the third. Tyler Picha made 43 saves along with three in the shootout to earn his first win. Mason Hillier stopped 41 shots for the Rebels.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18168

Kamloops Storm (6) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (3)

Lochlan Stefanishyn scored the winner for the Kamloops Storm at 10:41 of the third period. The Storm secured the win with a pair of empty net goals by Teghan Mullin and Nolan MacPherson. Aaron Zulinick led the Storm with three points, and goalie Brenner Fyfe made 17 saves. Dryden Harding, Taylor Schmideder, short-handed, and Sanjay Chalupiak scored for the Thunder Cats. Jacob Burnside made 37 saves.