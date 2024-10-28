KIJHL Scoreboard - Sunday, Oct. 27/24:



Quesnel River Rush (6) vs Golden Rockets (4)

Isaiah Bagri scored the winner for the Quesnel River Rush on the power-play at 9:06 of the third period against the Golden Rockets. Parker Ambury made 34 saves, while Tate O’Brien secured the victory with an empty net goal with 31 seconds remaining in regulation time. The Rockets were led by Brandon Spilchen with two goals and an assist. Riley Deck made 41 saves in the loss.

Williams Lake Mustangs (4) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (6)

Taylor Schmideder scored the winner for the Creston Valley Thunder Cats against the Williams Lake Mustangs with his second goal of the season with seven minutes left in the third period. Berkley Gross led the Thunder Cats with two goals, while Liam Munro collected three assists. Ti Regan scored his first KIJHL goal for the Thunder Cats. Jacob Burnside made 33 saves to earn his first win of the season for the Thunder Cats. JP Desabrais scored his first goal for the Mustangs and added an assist and Asher Lucas collected two assists. Goalie Evan Leggett made 27 saves in the loss.

_______________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Oct. 26/24:

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (4) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (3) OT

Sidney Brill scored the winner 13 seconds into overtime for the Creston Valley Thunder Cats against the Dynamiters with his second goal of the season. Berkley Gross led with two goals and an assist and goalie Brendan Smith made 39 saves for the win. Danik Reeves collected three assists for the Dynamiters.

Williams Lake Mustangs (1) vs Fernie Ghostriders (9)

Ben Skarsen scored two goals and added two assists with his first of the game standing as the winner, giving the Fernie Ghostriders a 2-0 lead 3:09 into the first period. Taylor Haggerty and Coden Fournier also had four points each, while goalie Nick Kunyk made 26 saves for the win. Asher Lucas scored the lone Mustangs goal with his eighth of the season at 17:07 of the second period. Mustangs goalie Evan Leggett allowed seven goals on 43 shots in 52:23 of action.

Spokane Braves (1) vs Golden Rockets (5)

Draeden Bear’s first goal of the season stood as the winner for the Golden Rockets, giving them a 2-1 lead against the Spokane Braves at 10:27 of the second period. His was the first of four straight goals by the Rockets, who were led offensively by Bear with three points and Kanye Huang with two goals, both coming on the power-play. Landon Garbitt made 29 saves for the Rockets, giving up a goal to Jackson Rendall in the first period. Tyler Picha made 28 saves in the loss.

Quesnel River Rush (3) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (6)

The Columbia Valley Rockies used their power-play to score the winner by Noah Asmundson against the Quesnel River Rush at 16:17 of the second period. Peter Godley led the Rockies with a hat-trick (eight goals on the season now), while Carter Velker collected three assists. Ryan Bain made 24 saves. Gage Parrell led the River Rush with two goals and Henley Hannah made 47 saves.

Merritt Centennials (2) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (3) SO

Spencer Fleck scored the shootout winner for the Osoyoos Coyotes and Hunter Arntsen made 27 saves in the win against the Merritt Centennials in a shootout. Mason Rudolph and Dexter Materi scored for the Coyotes, while Steven Foster and Dylan Kruchten scored for the Centennials. Andrew Krakora finished with 41 saves.

Princeton Posse (7) vs Sicamous Eagles (2)

Matthew Langdon led the Princeton Posse to victory over the Sicamous Eagles with a four-goal, six point performance. Langdon, whose second goal of the game stood as the winner, now leads the KIJHL with 16 goals in 13 games. Tyson Horiachka collected four points, including three assists for the Posse with goalie Blake Sittler making 23 saves. Clayton Gillmore and Ashton Angle scored for the Eagles. The Posse led 5-0 before Gillmore put the Eagles on the board.

100 Mile House Wranglers (3) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (5)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies outgunned the 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-1 in the first period, with Jett Patola’s second straight goal proving to be the winner at 14:39. Ethan Davey led the Wranglers with a goal and an assist. Jaidyn Shaw made 30 saves in 37:33 of action, while Devin Degenstein made 35 saves for the Grizzlies.

Nelson Leafs (3) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (6)

The Grand Forks Border Bruins scored four first-period goals to defeat the Nelson Leafs, with the winner scored by Logan McCabe. Carter Price collected two assists and Matthew Dovichak made 17 saves for the win. Brendon Hall scored his first goal for the Leafs after being acquired from La Ronge Ice Wolves. Quinn Ramsay led the Leafs with two points.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (3) vs Chase Heat (0)

Connnor Stojan had a 48-save shutout for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, who got the winner by Roan Crowe 3:59 into the first period. Kai Holowachuk collected two assists, while Boris Hristov and Ollie Clement, short-handed, also scored on Meyer Gaume, who finished with 35 saves.

_______________

KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Oct. 25/24:



Williams Lake Mustangs (3) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (5)

Nick Hughes scored the winner for the Kimberley Dynamiters at 14:48 of the third period against the Williams Lake Mustangs with his fifth goal of the season. After trailing 1-0 following the first period, the Dynamiters outscored the Mustangs 5-2 in the third period. Tyler Lindal led the Dynamiters with two goals. Marc Samyn made 28 saves for the Dynamiters, while Asher Lucas scored twice for the Mustangs.

Quesnel River Rush (1) vs Fernie Ghostriders (9)

Taylor Haggerty scored the winner for the Fernie Ghostriders with his fourth goal giving them a 2-0 lead against the Quesnel River Rush at 10:48 of the first period. The Ghostriders led 7-0 when Tate O’Brien scored for the River Rush, at 7:41 of the third period beating Nick Kunyk, who stopped 36 of 37 shots. Haggerty scored twice for the Ghostriders, while Ben Skarsen had three assists. Parker Ambury made 45 saves for the River Rush.

Spokane Braves (1) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (10)

Sam Cristo scored the winner for the Rockies with his first goal at 6:32 of the first period. The Rockies led 5-0 after the first period. Deegan Sellers beat Rockies goalie Jaiden Jakubowski at 9:26 to cut the Rockies lead to 5-1. Johnny Lozeman scored two goals and had three points for the Rockies. Bronson Pankey stopped 30 of 37 shots for the Braves.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (4) vs Kamloops Storm (3)

Beau Manegre scored the winner against the Kamloops Storm with his fifth goal at 16:52 of the third period. Manegre scored twice and added an assist. Connor Stojan made 26 saves for the Nitehawks. Ryan Larsen scored a goal and added an assist for the Storm, while Brenner Fyfe made 35 saves.

Osoyoos Coyotes (1) vs Merritt Centennials (2)

Tyler Origitano scored the winner for the Merritt Centennials six minutes into the second period against the Osoyoos Coyotes. Mathis Perron stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Centennials, surrendering a goal to Mason Rudolph at 18:19 of the third period. Hunter Arntsen made 34 saves for the Coyotes.

Kelowna Chiefs (2) vs Princeton Posse (6)

Bryton Morrow potted the winner for the Princeton Posse at 13:50 of the second period against the Kelowna Chiefs. It was Morrow’s second of the game. Matthew Langdon also scored two for the Posse and Gibson Horne made 32 saves for the Posse. Aiden Morcom and Owen Ivanov scored for the Chiefs, while Max Fowle made 40 saves.

100 Mile House Wranglers (1) vs Sicamous Eagles (3)

Hayden Evans scored the winner for the Sicamous Eagles on the power-play at 19:04 of the first period giving them a 2-0 lead. It was his first of two goals. The Eagles went 3-for-9 on the power-play. Wranglers defenceman Kole Duquette broke Michael Makowsky’s shutout at 2:31 of the third period.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (3) vs Castlegar Rebels (1)

Evan Calder opened the scoring for the Castlegar Rebels, beating Jasper Tait at 7:38 of the first period. Russel Kosec scored the winner at 15:23 of the second period, giving them a 2-1 lead. Justin Mol scored the insurance goal for the Border Bruins into an empty net at 19:18 of the third period, while Tait earned his first win with a 24-save performance. Haden Heide made 24 saves for the Rebels.