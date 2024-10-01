Kimberley Dynamiters (7) vs Golden Rockets (2)

Nolan Kelly scored the winner for the Dynamiters over the Rockets with his seventh goal of the season. Luke Davies led the Dynamiters with two goals (22) and an assist, while Josh Hager stopped 24 of 26 shots. Kelly’s goal was the first of five straight by the Dynamiters. Kanye Huang scored his 11th goal for the Rockets and Landon Garbitt allowed six goals on 39 shots.

Sicamous Eagles (6) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (2)

Austin Horbachewsky led the Eagles with two goals (16) and four points in their win over the Nitehawks. Kael Svenson was solid in goal for the Eagles, saving 41 shots. Connor Stojan allowed three goals on 18 shots in 33:13 of action for the Nitehawks. Roan Crowe scored his sixth goal for the Nitehawks.

Revelstoke Grizzlies (4) vs Kelowna Chiefs (5)

Matt Fraser (8) and Jack Libin (1) scored for the Chiefs with Owen Miller getting the Shootout winner against the Grizzlies. Libin tied the game with his first KIJHL goal. Michael Makowsky made his Chiefs debut in goal, saving 31 of 35 shots. Keiran Kielly led the Grizzlies with two goals (15) and Devin Degenstein made 25 saves.

