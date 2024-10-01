KIJHL Scoreboard - Monday, Feb.17/25:



Sicamous Eagles (2) vs Merritt Centennials (5)

Dylan Ruff (14) scored the winner for the Centennials over the Eagles for a Family Day victory. Troy Horn led the Centennials with two goals (9), and Matthis Perron earned the win with a 22-save effort. Gabe Bergeron stopped 28 for the Eagles, while Walker Overwater scored his first KIJHL goal. Reyd Langan (8) scored the other Eagles goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18515

Chase Heat (2) vs Kelowna Chiefs (6)

Owen Miller (16) scored the winner for the Chiefs against the Heat, while Aiden Morcom netted a hat-trick (20) and added an assist. Michael Makowsky had a strong performance in the Chiefs net, making 37 saves. Ben Turvey stopped 26 for the Heat, while Riddick Feeley (7) and Kaleb Preymak (11) scored.