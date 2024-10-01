KIJHL Scoreboard - Friday, Feb.21/25:



Fernie Ghostriders (1) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (4)

Teo Fath’s 12th goal of the season won it for the Rockies over the Ghostriders, while Noah Asmundson provided insurance with his 13th goal, scored on the power-play. Hunter Arntsen made 26 saves for the win. The lone goal he surrendered was to Braeden Jack with his seventh of the season. Cooper Anderson stopped 26 in the loss.

Kimberley Dynamiters (5) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (4) OT

Tristan Weill led the Dynamiters with a pair of goals (22), including the overtime winner, against the Thunder Cats. Trailing 4-1, the Thunder Cats forced overtime on a goal by Chase Bambrick (5), while Liam Munro led them with four points. Josh Hager made 26 saves for the win, and Thunder Cats goalie Brendan Smith was busy making 46 saves.

Chase Heat (1) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (6)

Kole Duquette scored the winner for the Wranglers against the Heat with his sixth goal of the season, coming on the power-play. Diego Cazac led the Wranglers with two goals (7), both short-handed, and had three points. Drew Cadenhead made 21 saves for the win. The lone goal he allowed was to Josh David on the power-play, for his 11th of the season. Haden Heide made 35 saves for the Heat.

Quesnel River Rush (0) vs Kamloops Storm (4)

Dawson Holitzki was excellent for the Storm, earning a 36-save shutout against the River Rush as Brandon Burns scored the winner with his fifth of the season. Braycen Dube scored his 22nd of the year on the power-play. Oliver Read stopped 38 shots for the River Rush.

Princeton Posse (2) vs Merritt Centennials (1) SO

Carson Hebert scored the shootout winner for the Posse over the Centennials. Blake Sittler made 24 saves including another five in the shootout. Ben Dods scored his first of the season for the Posse, while Grady Sluggett countered for the Centennials with his second goal. Andrew Krakora was strong between the pipes making 38 saves.

Kelowna Chiefs (6) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (5) OT

Aiden Morcom (21) netted the overtime winner for the Chiefs against the Grizzlies and Michael Makowsky made 33 saves. Jonah Kaiser led the Chiefs with two goals (6). Jake Neufeld led the Grizzlies with two goals (19), while Ryder Ponto made 24 saves.

Osoyoos Coyotes (0) vs Sicamous Eagles (8)

Dexter Materi scored twice (14) for the Eagles against his former team, including the winner, and added an assist, while Gavin Bretherick collected three assists. Kael Svenson earned a 30-save shutout, his first in the KIJHL. Jaiden Jakubowski turned aside 37 shots for the Coyotes.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (2) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (3) OT

Brady Magarrell led the Nitehawks with two goals (22), including the overtime winner over the Border Bruins 30 seconds into the period. Landan Uzeloc was very good in goal making 37 saves. Border Bruin Keenan Holland scored his 27th of the season and Jasper Tait made 29 saves. With the point from going into overtime, the Border Bruins are the KIJHL’s regular season champs, capturing the President’s Cup. It's their first since 1992-93 - 33 years.

Spokane Braves (0) vs Castlegar Rebels (8)

Jace Kramer scored the winner for the Rebels nine seconds into the game against the Braves with his eight of the season. Mason Hillier earned the shutout with a 30-save performance. The Rebels scored five of their goals on the power-play and were led by Reid Gerrand with two goals (10) and four points, while Ravnoor Randhawa collected four assists. Braves goalie Tyler Picha finished with 30 saves.