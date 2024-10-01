KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Feb.22/25:



Golden Rockets (2) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (4)

Jake Murdoch’s first KIJHL goal proved to be the winner for the Dynamiters over the Rockets. Murdoch also set up his brother Nate Murdoch for his 10th, giving the Dynamiters a 2-1 lead. Marc Samyn had a light workload, stopping 19 shots for the win. Joe Verardi stopped 25 for the Rockets, while Deegan Bert (6) and Brandon Spilchen (4) scored.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18532

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (2) vs Fernie Ghostriders (6)

Lucas De La Salle’s second of the season to make it 3-0 Ghostriders was the winner against the Thunder Cats. Coden Fournier and Garrett Buchanan each collected two assists with Nick Kunyk facing a light workload, stopping 18 shots. Brendan Smith was strong for the Thunder Cats making 38 saves. Ethan Cimolini scored his first KIJHL goal and Berkley Gross scored his 12th.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18535

Quesnel River Rush (6) vs Chase Heat (4)

Gage Parrell’s short-handed goal won it for the River Rush over the Heat. Max Kinnee and Jimmy Proulx had two assists each for the River Rush and Oliver Read saved 31 shots for the win. Stanislav Stefaniv made 30 saves, while Graham Willey (7) and Malcolm Anderson (11) scored for the Heat.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18527

100 Mile House Wranglers (7) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (4)

Brodie Gohmann scored a pair of goals (11), including the winner, against the Mustangs and Luke McFarlane also scored twice (14). Drew Cadenhead made 22 saves to earn his fourth win with the Wranglers and eighth of the season. Alex Jessey was busy in the Mustangs goal, stopping 40 shots. JP Desabrais scored his 23rd goal and Logan Hauk (21) short-handed.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18528

Sicamous Eagles (2) vs Kelowna Chiefs (5)

Aiden Morcom scored the winner for the Chiefs against the Eagles with his 22nd goal. The goal was also a big milestone - his 100th career KIJHL point in 115 career games. Matt Fraser collected two assists and Michael Makowsky made 32 saves for the win. Austin Horbachewsky scored his 22nd goal for the Eagles and Gabe Bergeron stopped 27 of 32 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18529

Kamloops Storm (4) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (1)

Hayden Selin (15) scored the winner on the power-play for the Storm over the Coyotes with Brenner Fyfe stopping 38 of 39 shots. He allowed a goal to Matthew Lowry (3). Storm affiliate Colton Sitter scored twice. Jaiden Jakubowski stopped 33 of 36 shots for the Coyotes.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18530

Merritt Centennials (3) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (5)

A three-goal third period, and a goal by Daniel Wittenberg (6), led the Grizzlies to victory over the Centennials. Devin Degenstein made 25 saves for the win. Centennials goalie Mathis Perron stopped 28 shots and Brayden Thurlow scored his 13th goal. Revelstoke used two power-play goals to build a 2-0 lead.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18531

Nelson Leafs (5) vs Spokane Braves (0)

Leighton Partington led the Leafs with two goals (14), including the winner, against the Braves and Jacob Armstrong earned a 37-save shutout. Kieran Christianson collected two assists. Tyler Picha saved 38 shots for the Braves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18533

Castlegar Rebels (3) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5)

Four straight goals led the Nitehawks to victory over the Rebels, with Ty Noseworthy scoring the winner on his second goal (10). Noseworthy also collected an assist and Connor Stojan made 41 saves. Mason Hillier stopped 41 for the Rebels, while Evan Calder (14) was among the Rebel scorers.