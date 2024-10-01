KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, Feb.8/25:



Fernie Ghostriders (5) vs Golden Rockets (3)

Taylor Haggerty and Ben Skarsen led the Ghostriders with two goals and four points in their win over Golden. Haggerty netted the winner with his 26th goal and Cooper Anderson made 21 saves in goal. Brayden Bissell led the Rockets with a hat-trick (16) and Landon Garbitt faced just 16 shots, stopping 11.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18492

Williams Lake Mustangs (2) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (3)

Ayden Wang (7) scored the winner short-handed for the Wranglers against the Mustangs, and Drew Cadenhead made 33 saves for the win. JP Desabrais scored his 20th goal for the Mustangs, while Alex Jessey made 38 saves.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18486

Kamloops Storm (7) vs Quesnel River Rush (6) OT

Hayden Selin (12) scored the overtime winner for the Storm, while Noah Paulsen netted four (18) and Brenner Fyfe turned aside 37 shots. Cash Anderson led the River Rush with two goals (23) and three points. Lane Emslie stopped 38 shots. Warren Roberts-Lee had another two point performance for the River Rush.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18487

Merritt Centennials (3) vs Kelowna Chiefs (0)

Dylan Ruff (13) scored the winner for the Centennials against the Chiefs, and Sam Giangualano scored a pair (24) of goals. Mathis Perron earned his first KIJHL shutout with a 23-save effort for the Centennials, while Michael Makowsky was busy, stopping 41 shots for the Chiefs.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18488

Chase Heat (2) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (5)

Three unanswered goals by the Grizzlies, led by Jacob Smith’s winner, pushed them to victory over the Heat. Nathan White led with three points and goalie Devin Degenstein stopped 20 shots to earn his 15th win, which ranks second among KIJHL rookie goalies. Haden Heide made 55 saves for the Heat and Lochlan Stefanishyn scored his ninth goal.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18489

Osoyoos Coyotes (2) vs Nelson Leafs (3)

Bradly Boyarski’s 3-0 goal (3) proved to be the winner for the Leafs over the Coyotes, after the Coyotes struck twice in the third period. Quinn Ramsay led the Leafs with two goals (18) and Jacob Armstrong made 20 saves. Mason Rudolph scored his 12 goal and Jaiden Jakubowski had a 38-save performance.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18490

Castlegar Rebels (2) vs Spokane Braves (5)

Four straight goals, including the winner by Gavin Smith (2), led the Braves to victory against the Rebels. Tyler Picha stopped 39 shots in the Braves goal. Zach Veninsky stopped 36 for the Rebels and Carter Peters scored his ninth goal. The Braves scored three times on the power-play.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18491

Columbia Valley Rockies (3) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (6)

Trailing 2-0, the Nitehawks scored six straight against the Rockies for the win, getting the deciding goal by Ollie Clement (19). He led the Nitehawks with two goals and Connor Stojan stopped 28 of 31 shots. Hunter Arntsen made 29 saves for the Rockies, while Carter Velker scored his 20th goal.