Liam Breakenridge gave the Ghostriders a 2-0 lead with this seventh goal of the season, and his tally was the winner over the Thunder Cats. He led with a pair of goals, while Nick Kunyk made 25 saves, surrendering a goal to Jace Litoski (2). Brendan Smith made 37 saves in the loss.

Princeton Posse (6) vs Quesnel River Rush (1)

Matthew Langdon led the Posse with a pair of goals (26), including the winner, over the River Rush. Blake Sittler saved 26 shots, while Bryton Morrow had three points. Richard Burden (2) scored for the River Rush, while Kyan Gray allowed six goals on 26 shots in 30:30 of action. The Posse struck three times on the power-play, including on the winning goal.

Kamloops Storm (2) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (3)

Logan Hauk capped a three-goal third period for the Mustangs with the winning goal over the Storm. It was his 11th of the season. The Mustangs scored twice on the power-play. Alex Jessey made 42 saves for the win and assisted on Declan Pocock’s 2-1 goal. Hayden Selin led the Storm with two assists, while Dawson Holitzki made 38 saves.

100 Mile House Wranglers (1) vs Merritt Centennials (4)

The Centennials led 4-0 before Ethan Davey got the Wranglers on the board with his 21st of the season. Maxim Radmanovich scored the winner with his fifth goal and Mathis Perron had a strong 29-save performance. Tyson Endall had 19 saves in the loss.

Kelowna Chiefs (6) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (5) OT

Matt Saretsky led the Chiefs with two goals (10), including the winner and an assist in their win over the Coyotes. Michael Makowsky earned the win with a 29-save performance, while Matt Fraser also scored twice (10) for the Chiefs. Russell Newman stopped 33 shots, while Russell Weatherhead (8) and Kaelen Halowaty (4) each scored twice for the Coyotes.

Golden Rockets (5) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (1)

Chaz Jaeb scored the winner for the Rockets over the Grizzlies with his fifth goal and Landon Garbitt was stellar between the pipes with a 45-save performance. He allowed a goal to Dayton Abbott (6) while the Rockets led 2-0. Ryder Ponto made 35 saves for the Grizzlies.

Columbia Valley Rockies (3) vs Sicamous Eagles (8)

Dylan Konschuh scored twice (8), including the winner for the Eagles over the Rockies, while Maguire Nicholson led with five points, including two goals (9). They led 4-0 after the first period. Kael Svenson was incredible in goal, stopping 51 shots. Ryan Bain saved 35 for the Rockies and Wyatt Wurtz had two points.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (11) vs Spokane Braves (1)

Jackson Rendall opened the scoring for the Braves with his seventh goal, then it was all Border Bruins. Levi Astill netted the winner with his second of four goals (24). He finished with six points, while Tyler Burke collected four assists. Jasper Tait made 23 saves in the win, while Tyler Picha saved 53 for the Braves.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (1) vs Castlegar Rebels (0) OT

Ollie Clement netted the winner for the Nitehawks over the Rebels with his 15th goal, beating Mason Hillier, who made 24 saves. Connor Stojan earned a 32-save shutout.