Residents are invited to learn more about the upcoming replacement of the KLO bridge, including a new roundabout.

Project staff will be available to answer questions and share information on the roundabout design, bridge details and 2025 construction overview for commuters and Mission Creek greenway users.

Thursday, September 26, 3-6:30 p.m.

Reid Hall, Benvoulin Heritage Park (2279 Benvoulin Road)

“The KLO bridge replacement will not only help protect our city’s infrastructure but will provide improvements that’ll benefit everyone who uses this important crossing,” said Steven Robertson, Project Manager. “The larger and higher bridge deck will increase flood protection, create a safer route for those who walk, bike or roll and provide an uninterrupted path for Mission Creek Greenway users without having to cross the street above.”

The existing bridge was built in 1949 and needs to be replaced as it is nearing the end of its service life and its low-grade position presents a flooding risk. The installation of a roundabout on the East side of KLO bridge will help improve traffic flow, increase intersection safety and support active transportation options.

Residents unable to attend in person can also learn more about the project at kelowna.ca/klobridge.