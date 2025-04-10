Starting the week of Monday, April 14, work will begin on KLO Road between Leader Road and Hall Road to improve the KLO Bridge and roundabout.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained along KLO Road routing across the old bridge while the new bridge is constructed upstream. There will be times where single lane alternating traffic will be required to facilitate construction. It is recommended that motorists, cyclists, equestrians and pedestrians take extra care and caution and give themselves additional time when travelling through the project site or choose other routes when possible.

Intermittent closures of the Greenway may be required. Greenway users will be detoured south towards Leader Road and redirected around the project site during this time.

The KLO Bridge is nearing the end of its service life and needs replacement due to aging infrastructure, low bridge height, in-stream concrete piers, limited pedestrian and cycling facilities, safety concerns at the Mission Greenway trail crossing, and the challenging intersection at Spiers Road and KLO Road. The project includes constructing a new 35-metre clear span bridge over Mission Creek at a higher elevation to accommodate flood flows and allow safe passage for Greenway users.

Additionally, a new roundabout at KLO and Spiers Road will improve traffic flow and intersection safety, supporting active transportation options. Utility upgrades and riparian habitat improvements are also part of the project.

The KLO Bridge replacement and roundabout improvement project is being funded in partnership between the City of Kelowna, the Government of Canada through the Canada Community Building Fund administered by UBCM, and the Province of BC through the Growing Communities Fund and the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. though work may occur outside of regular hours including evenings, overnight and weekends to minimize impacts on residents by limiting the duration of active construction in the area. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.