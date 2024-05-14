The Knox Mountain Hill Climb takes place this weekend on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb takes place this weekend on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The base of Knox Mountain, Crown Lookout and Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to the public other than ticket holders starting on Thursday until Monday. For more information about the event, visit knoxmtnhillclimb.ca.

Knox Mountain Drive will be fully closed for setup starting on Thursday, May 16 at noon until Monday afternoon. The park will remain open to visitors until the end of the day on Friday, May 17, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

· Main parking area: closed from Friday, May 17 until Monday, May 20.

· Poplar Point Drive parking area: closed from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20 at noon.

· North side of Broadway Avenue: parking restrictions in effect from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20.

The Knox Mountain Disc Golf Course will be closed to the public for the weekend starting on Thursday as event campers arrive. The Knox Mountain Park Dog Park will also be closed for the weekend starting on Friday.

Organizers anticipate the park will be fully accessible to visitors by about noon on Monday, May 20, though event takedown may still be ongoing.

