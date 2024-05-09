Lake Country Council Highlights for the May 7th meeting.

Development Variance Permit

Council approved the Development Variance Permit at 10313 Long Road. The variance will allow for a building height variance of 1.46 metres.

Development Permit Amendment

Council approved the Development Permit Amendment for properties at 19960 & 19972 McCarthy Road. Approval allows the applicant to construct a 2.5m high retaining wall.

Reconsideration of Development Variance Permit

Council approved the Development Variance Permit at 14370 Carr’s Landing Road. The variance allows for the applicant to construct a U-Shaped Dock.

Development Permit

Council approved the Development Permit at 10385 Long Road. The permit will allow for a multi unit development.

OCP Amendment (DP Exemptions) Bylaw 1225, 2024

Council made the decision to amend OCP Amendments after considerable community engagement on the proposed changes presented to Council in March. The OCP Amendments are meant to streamline processes and increase efficiencies.

Subdivision and Development Servicing Amendment Bylaw

Council gave three readings to the Subdivision and Development Servicing Amendment Bylaw 1228, 2024, and adopted Preliminary Layout Review Policy 209, 2024.

Building Regulation Amendment Bylaw

Council gave three readings to the Building Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1230, 2024 The Building Bylaw amendments are meant to update current processes and to assist with expediting building permits.

2024 Tax Rates

Council gave three readings to Tax Rates Bylaw 1231, 2024. The tax multipliers calculated for Assessment Class 05 & 06 to be set at 4.83:1 and 2.41:1 respectively.

Community Engagement Grant

Council approved the Community Engagement Grant request from Lake Country Art Gallery in the amount of $3,000. The funds will be used for the fish:BOWL project.