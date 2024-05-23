At today’s Regional District of Central Okanagan Board meeting, Blair Ireland was acclaimed as the Chair of the Regional Board until November 2024.

Ireland is the Mayor of the District of Lake Country and has served on the Regional Board since 2021.

“I am honoured by the vote of confidence from the members of the Board to serve as the new Chair,” said Ireland. “Together this term, we have already achieved significant milestones. I look forward to building upon our successes and continuing our collaborative efforts to advance our strategic priorities and serve the needs of our community."

Ireland succeeds Loyal Wooldridge, who was Chair of the Regional Board since November 2021. The election was required following Wooldridge’s announcement on April 25 that he would be stepping down from the role of Chair.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Loyal Wooldridge for his outstanding leadership and tireless commitment as our outgoing Chair. His contributions have set a strong foundation for our ongoing work,” said Ireland.

Kevin Kraft remains the Vice-Chair of the Board. Kraft is the Electoral Area Director for Electoral Area East and has served on the Board since 2022. He was elected as the Vice-Chair in November 2023.

Thursday’s meeting was also the first Regional Board meeting with new municipal appointees including, Rick de Jong, City of West Kelowna, and Luke Stack, Maxine Dehart, and Rick Webber, City of Kelowna.

Ireland is the first Chair from the District of Lake Country and the second Chair in the Board’s history since 1967 to come from a community outside of the City of Kelowna. Andy Duncan, Director of Electoral Area H (now part of West Kelowna), was the Board Chair from 1973 to 1974.

The 13-member Regional Board meets monthly and manages fiscal and policy issues as part of local governance for the Central Okanagan. Appointed and elected members represent the four municipalities, two electoral areas of the Regional District, and a non-voting member for the Westbank First Nation Chief and Council.