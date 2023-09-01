The Lake Country RCMP conducted a school zone blitz on Monday November 25th reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.
Officers were positioned around Peter Greer Elementary School and George Elliot High School during the morning rush. Several vehicles were stopped and warned about school zone safety:
“This is another reminder for motorists to slow down in school zones,” says Sgt Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Students are often distracted and don’t necessarily remember to check for traffic so when driving through a school zone slow down and be mindful of students getting to class.”
The RCMP remind drivers that most school zones in Kelowna are in effect from 7:30am – 5:00pm on school days.