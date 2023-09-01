The Lake Country RCMP conducted a school zone blitz on Monday November 25 th reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.

Officers were positioned around Peter Greer Elementary School and George Elliot High School during the morning rush. Several vehicles were stopped and warned about school zone safety:

40 vehicles given verbal warnings to slow down in school zones;

10 warnings issued for pedestrians not using the designated cross walk and trying to cross against traffic in a busy intersection;

7 violation tickets for speeding in a school zone;

2 vehicles stopped for trying to access the school parking lot through the exit lane way; and

Several other student vehicles displaying an “N” stopped to ensure restriction compliance.

“This is another reminder for motorists to slow down in school zones,” says Sgt Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Students are often distracted and don’t necessarily remember to check for traffic so when driving through a school zone slow down and be mindful of students getting to class.”

The RCMP remind drivers that most school zones in Kelowna are in effect from 7:30am – 5:00pm on school days.