Lake Country RCMP are warning home owners about a scam currently operating in the region. Whether you own a residence or a business, you could be a target. Multiple people in Lake Country and neighbouring communities have been approached by a business where the suspect provides a quote at a reduced rate. The home owner agrees providing a portion of the money up front. The fraudster does not complete the job and goes on to another victim.

Once a contract has been agreed upon, this often becomes a civil issues and may not be a criminal one. This leaves the home or business owner to take civil action against someone they don’t know and a company that truly doesn’t exist. Please exercise caution when approached by anyone offering a service or product where money is exchanged before the contract is fulfilled. Uninvited businesses that operate door to door are required to provide contracts for their services and products. These contracts are regulated by Consumer Protection BC. For more information on how to protect yourself visit BC RCMP - Door to door business scams (rcmp-grc.gc.ca).