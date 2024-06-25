On Wednesday June 19, 2024, Lake Country RCMP officers with the assistance of Lake Country General Investigation Section and Kelowna Police Dog Service, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 4400-block of Chase Road.

This search stems from of a lengthy investigation into Possession of Property Obtained by Crime in the Kelowna and Lake Country areas. The search warrant resulted in the recovery of several mountain bikes, bike parts and a number of electric scooter batteries. Two males were arrested for possession of the stolen property and released pending further investigation.

“Lake Country RCMP is dedicated to targeting property theft and holding those responsible accountable. We remind the public to document their bike serial numbers as this helps us immensely in returning stolen bikes such as these to their rightful owners. Consider the use of an online registry such as Project 529 to help catalogue your bike and record the necessary information. “ Cpl Birtwistle Lake Country RCMP Watch Commander.