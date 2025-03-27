Police arrived at approximately 8:30 am and met the District of Lake Country already employees who were already starting repairs to the trails and bank. It was found a 2014 Dodge truck had gained access to the trails and was driving on them when the bank slipped . The truck slid down the bank toward the water treatment plant where it came to a stop on the hill. The vehicle was found to uninsured and the driver fled the scene prior to police or District of Lake Country employees arriving. Police are still investigating potential criminal charges and motor vehicle act offences against the driver. If the driver cannot be identified the registered owner will be issued violation tickets as all vehicle owners have a responsibility for how their vehicle is being operated. If anyone saw this incident or has information to provide they are asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

“This is an exceptionally disappointing incident. The driver of this truck made the conscious decision to try and destroy a brand new bike park which would have been a massive loss to the community. “ Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle Lake Country Media Relations Officer