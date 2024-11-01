The search resulted in the seizure of 20 firearms as well as stolen property. “The RCMP appreciate the public’s cooperation by staying out of the area and for observing road blocks during that time as this enabled our officers to execute the search warrant in a safe manor for all involved,” said Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer.

There were no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this investigation who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or if you wish to remain anonymous at Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 (TIPS.)