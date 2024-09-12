“Recent engineering reviews confirmed that Beaver Lake (also known as Swalwell Lake) intake structure and the water channel beneath the dam have reached the end of their useful life and needed replacement” said Capital Projects Manager Kiel Wilke. “As the largest source of agricultural water within the District of Lake Country, Beaver Lake plays a crucial role in supporting the region's agricultural productivity and sustainability. Ensuring the continued operation of the Beaver Lake dam is essential for maintaining a resilient and reliable agricultural water supply for the Lake Country community.”

We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. The Agriculture Water Infrastructure Program’s goal is to increase the use of efficient irrigation infrastructure and improve agricultural water supply and management in British Columbia. Through this program, the Government of BC wants to see improvements to stream flows, fish populations, and an increased and more sustainable food production.

Design work has been completed and construction of this project is already underway and will be completed in two phases.

For those wanting more technical information about the project: 2024 Phase one will include construction of a coffer dam to isolate the existing dam and intake structure, along with the installation of a siphon system to ensure environmental and community flow requirements are met. Phase two will begin in 2025 and includes the decommissioning and removal of the existing intake tower structure and outlet piping, re-construction of a new inlet structure and outlet piping, and reconstruction of the earthfill dam.

This project will also include the removal of a rock obstruction that will allow the District access to its full licensed storage; provisions to raise the storage levels in future; automation of water releases to promote water conservation; and advanced alerting to provide notice of dam breaches due to floods.

“In this second year of drought, we've witnessed a surge in water demand due to the hotter and drier conditions driven by climate change. Consequently, the reduced water availability has heightened the need for creek flows to support environmental needs, sustaining fish and aquatic life crucial for healthy ecosystems,” said Mayor Blair Ireland. “It is essential to the District that we ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply is available for our agricultural community and our residents. Agriculture is an important part of Lake Country and the District wants to do everything in our power to provide the necessary water for sustainable farming.”