Pretty Road between Middleton Road South and 100m west of Oceola Road will be closed to through traffic Monday, March 25 to September 6, 2024.

Detours will include:

Hwy 97 and Robinson Road

Oceola Rd, OK Centre Road East and Robinson Road.

As part of the District of Lake Country’s Mobility Improvement Program, the Pretty Road Improvements Project will take place March-September 2024. During the project Pretty Rd from Middleton Rd. S. to 100m west of Oceola Rd will be CLOSED to through traffic. The traffic management personnel on site will guide emergency vehicles, garbage and recycling collection trucks, school buses, and local residents through the construction zone.

Project highlights:

• Replacement of approximately 500 meters of watermain and renewal of existing water services

• Installation of storm system improvements to improve drainage and protect other infrastructure

• Construction of an asphalt pathway with concrete barrier curb on the east side of the road to improve safety for all users

• Road re-construction and re-surfacing renews the aging road infrastructure to improve safety and reduce road deterioration

• Construction of the sidewalk will result in elimination of the informal parking area on the east side of Pretty Road