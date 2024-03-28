In cooperation with the Interior Health Authority, the District of Lake Country has issued a Water Quality Advisory for customers on the attached map.

“Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.”

The Water Quality Advisory is being issued in response to the shutdown that effected residents on the north end of Bottom Wood Lake Road and Clement Road, as per the attached map. The Water Quality Advisory will remain in effect over the long weekend, until laboratory testing confirms no risks to public health are present, and results have been reviewed by the Interior Health Authority.

Mike Mitchell

Utilities Operations Manager

Email: engineering@lakecountry.bc.ca

For more information, contact the District of Lake Country at 250-766-6677, lakecountry.bc.ca/utilities or Interior Health at 250-549-5714, www.interiorhealth.ca.

