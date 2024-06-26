Lavington Outdoor Pool and Lakeview Wading Pool will open for the summer season this week.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy these popular recreational facilities starting June 28.

Pool Schedules:

*Lavington Pool is open seven days a week:

· Monday to Thursday: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

*Swim lessons between 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

· Friday to Sunday: 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

*Lakeview Wading Pool is open seven days a week:

· Sunday to Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

*Pool will be closed daily from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. for cleaning

Please note: Hours of operation are subject to change based on staffing availability. Space is limited and available on first come first serve basis.

Pool Rules:

· Children under the age of six must be accompanied by an adult.

· Proper swimwear is required.

· Children who are not toilet trained must wear an approved swim diaper.

Admission is free. Please leave your valuables at home.

For more information on pool schedules, rules, and safety guidelines visit vernon.ca/pools.

An official grand opening and community celebration event for the new Lakeview Wading Pool will take place on Thursday, July 11. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

If visiting Lakeview Park, please be advised a portion of 32nd Avenue is closed for road construction. Local detours are in effect.