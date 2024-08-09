After a five-year hiatus, the Kelowna Apple Triathlon will make its return on Sunday, Aug. 11, beginning and finishing in City Park. While the race route will largely use waterfront pathways and bike paths, some traffic impacts downtown and along Abbott Street out to Gyro Beach are expected. For race information and route details, visit appleraceseries.com.

To accommodate the event, the following partial road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Northbound traffic and bike path closure on Abbott Street from Riverside Avenue to Cedar Avenue

Meikle Avenue between Cedar Avenue to Walnut Street

Walnut Street between Meikle Avenue to Watt Road

Watt Road between Walnut Street to Gyro Beach parking lot

Traffic control personnel will be visible to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.

City Park’s south parking lot will be closed from August 10 to 11 to accommodate set-up and event storage. The south lot and ring-road will be closed on Sunday, August 11 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the day of event.

The Lakefront Promenade between City Park and Waterfront Park will host the running portion of the event and will be in use from approximately 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For the most up to date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.