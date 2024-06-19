Motorists can expect upcoming lane closures on Glenmore Road for critical infrastructure improvements to the sanitary system and completing connections in the multi-use pathway.

Motorists can expect upcoming lane closures on Glenmore Road for critical infrastructure improvements to the sanitary system and completing connections in the multi-use pathway.

· Monday, June 24 to October, north bound lanes on Glenmore Road will be closed between Cross Road to Union Road for construction on Phase 1 of a $6-million project to build 1.5 km of a new 600 mm sanitary trunk main. Detours will be in place, along with alternating traffic in the south bound lane. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes when possible.

· Tuesday, June 25 to early August, south bound lanes on Glenmore Road will be reduced to single-lane traffic between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. between Dallas Road and Kane /Ballou Road for construction on a multi-use path. Ballou Road between Glenmore and McTavish Road will also be closed during the project.

Currently, effluent in the Glenmore sanitary network must funnel into smaller connecting mains on the way to the wastewater treatment plant. This project will eliminate that step, significantly decreasing the risk of overburdening the smaller local mains.

The new multi-use path on the west side of Glenmore Road will extend from Dallas Road to Ballou Road and provide a cycling facility on Ballou Road connecting to the Yates Road multi-use path.

Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to choose other routes or travel outside of peak times. Cyclists are encouraged to choose other routes and can expect temporary or uneven surface material in the construction areas. Transit stops will be relocated during construction. Visit bctransit.com/kelowna for alerts and schedules.

Construction may occur outside of regular hours, on evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area. Outside of the construction hours, access will be limited to residents of the area.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.