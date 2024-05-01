This afternoon, just before 4:30 pm The Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre received multiple reports of a large hedge on fire in the 400 block of Barkley Rd.

The first arriving officer reports a large hedge on fire at the rear of a residence with multiple exposures to vehicles and structures.

The incident was upgraded to a structure fire and then to a second alarm.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the front and the rear of the fire and were able to quickly knock the fire down and stop the spread.

Four structures, 1 vehicle, 5 recreational vehicles and 2 boats were damaged in total.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is accidental, due to an outdoor electrical issue.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 Engines, a Rescue Unit, a Command Unit, Safety Unit and a Deputy Chief including 21 fire personnel.

RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Gas and Electric were also on scene to assist.